PHOENIX — Lori Vallow Daybell’s life behind bars will include a detour to Arizona if metro Phoenix’s top prosecutor has her way.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said Tuesday her office will file extradition papers this week now that Vallow Daybell’s Idaho case has been completed.

Mitchell said it typically takes three to four months for an extradition, so she expects the so-called “Doomsday Mom” to be back in the Valley by the end of the year.

“She is facing two conspiracy cases,” Mitchell said. “One is out of Gilbert for an attempted murder and the other is out of Chandler for an actual murder. So, those would be on top of the convictions she’s already received out of Idaho.”

Where will Lori Vallow Daybell be detained in Arizona?

Mitchell said the high-profile suspect would be held in a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office jail in what could be an extended stay.

“It’s going to take a long time,” she said. “It’s a complicated case, and the defense attorneys will have to get up to speed. So it will take a while, but it is a top priority in our office.”

Vallow Daybell, 50, was sentenced Monday to life in prison without parole for the deaths of her two youngest children and a woman she saw as a romantic rival. The case included bizarre claims that her children were zombies and that she was a goddess tasked with ushering in an apocalypse, earning her the “Doomsday Mom” moniker.

She was found guilty in May of killing her two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, as well as conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, her fifth husband’s previous wife. The husband, Chad Daybell, is awaiting trial on the same murder charges.

What are the charges against ‘Doomsday Mom’ in Arizona?

A Maricopa County grand jury indicted Vallow Daybell in 2021 on a charge of conspiring to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow. Police said Vallow Daybell’s brother Alex Cox shot and killed Vallow on July 11, 2019, in Chandler.

A second Arizona indictment unsealed in May of this year charged Vallow Daybell with conspiring to murder Brandon Boudreaux, her niece’s ex-husband. Police say Cox shot at Boudreaux in Gilbert on Oct. 2, 2019, but missed.

Cox was never charged and died later that year of what authorities determined were natural causes.

Why is Maricopa County going through with cases against Vallow Daybell?

Mitchell said prosecuting Vallow Daybell is a matter of obtaining justice for her alleged Arizona victims.

“I understand some people would look at that and say, ‘Well, she’s already doing three life sentences in Idaho,'” Mitchell said.

“But, if you’re the loved one of the victims here or you’re the victim here … you’re entitled to justice, as well. And so we’re going to make sure that that is done in these cases.”

