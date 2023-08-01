Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Here’s why Lori Vallow Daybell’s life behind bars will likely include time in Arizona

Aug 1, 2023, 12:10 PM | Updated: 12:15 pm

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Lori Vallow Daybell’s life behind bars will include a detour to Arizona if metro Phoenix’s top prosecutor has her way.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said Tuesday her office will file extradition papers this week now that Vallow Daybell’s Idaho case has been completed.

Mitchell said it typically takes three to four months for an extradition, so she expects the so-called “Doomsday Mom” to be back in the Valley by the end of the year.

“She is facing two conspiracy cases,” Mitchell said. “One is out of Gilbert for an attempted murder and the other is out of Chandler for an actual murder. So, those would be on top of the convictions she’s already received out of Idaho.”

Where will Lori Vallow Daybell be detained in Arizona?

Mitchell said the high-profile suspect would be held in a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office jail in what could be an extended stay.

RELATED STORIES

“It’s going to take a long time,” she said. “It’s a complicated case, and the defense attorneys will have to get up to speed. So it will take a while, but it is a top priority in our office.”

Vallow Daybell, 50, was sentenced Monday to life in prison without parole for the deaths of her two youngest children and a woman she saw as a romantic rival. The case included bizarre claims that her children were zombies and that she was a goddess tasked with ushering in an apocalypse, earning her the “Doomsday Mom” moniker.

She was found guilty in May of killing her two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, as well as conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, her fifth husband’s previous wife. The husband, Chad Daybell, is awaiting trial on the same murder charges.

What are the charges against ‘Doomsday Mom’ in Arizona?

A Maricopa County grand jury indicted Vallow Daybell in 2021 on a charge of conspiring to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow. Police said Vallow Daybell’s brother Alex Cox shot and killed Vallow on July 11, 2019, in Chandler.

A second Arizona indictment unsealed in May of this year charged Vallow Daybell with conspiring to murder Brandon Boudreaux, her niece’s ex-husband. Police say Cox shot at Boudreaux in Gilbert on Oct. 2, 2019, but missed.

Cox was never charged and died later that year of what authorities determined were natural causes.

Why is Maricopa County going through with cases against Vallow Daybell?

Mitchell said prosecuting Vallow Daybell is a matter of obtaining justice for her alleged Arizona victims.

“I understand some people would look at that and say, ‘Well, she’s already doing three life sentences in Idaho,'” Mitchell said.

“But, if you’re the loved one of the victims here or you’re the victim here … you’re entitled to justice, as well. And so we’re going to make sure that that is done in these cases.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Harkins Theatres Ciné Grill in Peoria, Arizona...

Serena O'Sullivan

Harkins opens first dine-in theater Ciné Grill in Peoria

Moviegoers who visit the new Harkins Ciné Grill in Peoria lets visitors order martinis, salads, pizzas, sandwiches, chips and more.

12 hours ago

People walk through misters amid the city's worst heat wave on record on July 24, 2023 in Phoenix, ...

Kevin Stone

July in Phoenix makes history as hottest month ever recorded in a US city

Phoenix did more than set just its own heat record in July. It was the hottest month ever recorded for a U.S. city.

12 hours ago

left, navarro at 14, right nunez...

KTAR.com

As Alicia Navarro reappears after 4 years, family pleads for privacy

The family of Alicia Navarro, who recently reappeared after going missing from Glendale in 2019, is pleading for privacy while they’re still piecing together the last four years.

12 hours ago

house after a fire tore through rood and property...

KTAR.com

Phoenix firefighter hospitalized, dog dies after fire burns through home

A Phoenix firefighter was hospitalized and a dog has died following a house fire Monday night, authorities said. 

12 hours ago

photos show food and dining area of Twisted by Wetzel's in Surprise...

KTAR.com

Twisted by Wetzel’s, new concept by pretzel icons, opens in West Valley

Wetzel's Pretzels recently opened the doors to its first streetside concept in Arizona and second in the world, Twisted by Wetzel's.

12 hours ago

Fifteen people were displaced after an apartment fire near Central Avenue and Baseline Roads on Jul...

KTAR.com

15 people displaced after an apartment fire in Phoenix

Fifteen people are without a home after a fire at an apartment complex Monday near Central Avenue and Baseline Road in Phoenix.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Here’s why Lori Vallow Daybell’s life behind bars will likely include time in Arizona