Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix falls short of 110 degrees, ending record heat streak after 31 days

Jul 31, 2023, 5:15 PM

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)...

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The streak is over. Phoenix didn’t reach 110 degrees on Monday, ending a stretch of 31 consecutive days for the record heat streak.

The high temperature hit just 108 degrees, the first day Phoenix enjoyed a sub-110-degree high since June 29 when it was 108.

The longest 110-degree streak in Phoenix history

If it felt like the heat was more unrelenting than normal over the last month, it was warranted.

Previously, Phoenix hit 110 degrees in 18 consecutive days in June 1974.

RELATED STORIES

The new mark nearly doubled the record that stood for almost 50 years.

During the stretch, Phoenix reached 119 degrees three times. The city hadn’t seen temperatures that high since 2017.

Phoenix broke the record for most 115-degree days in a year during the stretch.

There have now been 17 days of reaching that temperature in 2023. The previous record of 14 days had only stood since 2020.

It wasn’t the only 115-degree streak that was reached during the record run.

Phoenix had six straight days of 115 degrees, tying a run in June 2021.

Several daily heat records were also broken during the stretch.

The hottest month in Phoenix history

July is going to be the hottest month in Phoenix history.

The average temperature for the month was 103 degrees as of Sunday, with only Monday’s total left to be recorded.

The hottest month in Phoenix was previously August 2020, when the average was 99.1 degrees.

Another big contributor to the likely new record is temperatures not dropping overnight.

Phoenix had seen morning lows in the 90s for a record 17 straight days before temperatures dropped into the 80s on the night of July 26 when the first true monsoon storm of the season hit.

The warmest low temperature in city history occurred on July 19 when it was 97 degrees.

Is cooler weather here to stay?

No, unfortunately.

Highs are forecast to jump back to the 110s by Wednesday and remain there the rest of the week.

“It’s not going to last more than a couple of days, but I’m enjoying this break,” said Christine Bertaux, 76, who was cooling off Monday at a downtown day center for older people who are homeless.

August could be even hotter than July, Matthew Hirsch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, said.

He said there is a slightly higher chance of temperatures that are above normal in August and there’s an equal chance for the region to get more or less rain than average.

“Even though it’s going to be cooler than it has been, it’s still going to be warmer than normal. And the heat definitely can still affect a large portion of the population,” Hirsch said.

“So we’re still urging people to take the necessary precautions, such as remaining hydrated and limiting outdoor activity.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona Highways...

Brandon Gray

Arizona Senate passes Proposition 400, heads to Gov. Katie Hobbs’ desk

The Arizona Senate passed the transportation tax plan, Proposition 400, Monday and it's heading to Governor Katie Hobbs's desk. 

20 hours ago

Stock photo of crime scene yellow tape. A man died Thursday, July 20, 2023, while being detained by...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police investigate auto-pedestrian crash after man pushed into traffic

Police are searching for a suspect who pushed a man into traffic Monday at a Phoenix intersection. 

20 hours ago

Chandler Fire Department...

KTAR.com

Multiple people taken to hospital after building fire in Chandler

Multiple people were taken to area hospitals to be evaluated after a second alarm commercial fire Monday in Chandler.

20 hours ago

Booking photo of John Stettler, who was arrested after his girlfriend was killed in a collision bet...

KTAR.com

Arizona man arrested after girlfriend killed in collision involving go-kart, quad vehicle

A man was arrested after his girlfriend was killed in a collision between a go-kart and a quad vehicle in northwestern Arizona last week.

20 hours ago

(KTAR News Photos)...

Jim Sharpe

Impaired drivers in Phoenix, elsewhere are not just your ‘daddy’s drunk driver’ anymore

KTAR News host Jim Sharpe says we can't just rely on science to save us from the new wave of impaired drivers.

20 hours ago

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in...

Kevin Stone

With Idaho case complete, Arizona prosecutors ready for ‘Doomsday Mom’ Lori Vallow Daybell

“Doomsday Mom” Lori Vallow Daybell still faces two charges in Arizona after being sentenced to life in prison in a high-profile Idaho case.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Phoenix falls short of 110 degrees, ending record heat streak after 31 days