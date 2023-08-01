PHOENIX — The streak is over. Phoenix didn’t reach 110 degrees on Monday, ending a stretch of 31 consecutive days for the record heat streak.

The high temperature hit just 108 degrees, the first day Phoenix enjoyed a sub-110-degree high since June 29 when it was 108.

The record streak of 31 straight days of 110+ degree temperatures has ended. The high temperature at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport reached 108 degrees this afternoon, which is only 2 degrees above normal.

The longest 110-degree streak in Phoenix history

If it felt like the heat was more unrelenting than normal over the last month, it was warranted.

Previously, Phoenix hit 110 degrees in 18 consecutive days in June 1974.

The new mark nearly doubled the record that stood for almost 50 years.

During the stretch, Phoenix reached 119 degrees three times. The city hadn’t seen temperatures that high since 2017.

Phoenix broke the record for most 115-degree days in a year during the stretch.

There have now been 17 days of reaching that temperature in 2023. The previous record of 14 days had only stood since 2020.

It wasn’t the only 115-degree streak that was reached during the record run.

Phoenix had six straight days of 115 degrees, tying a run in June 2021.

Several daily heat records were also broken during the stretch.

The hottest month in Phoenix history

July is going to be the hottest month in Phoenix history.

The average temperature for the month was 103 degrees as of Sunday, with only Monday’s total left to be recorded.

The hottest month in Phoenix was previously August 2020, when the average was 99.1 degrees.

Another big contributor to the likely new record is temperatures not dropping overnight.

Phoenix had seen morning lows in the 90s for a record 17 straight days before temperatures dropped into the 80s on the night of July 26 when the first true monsoon storm of the season hit.

The warmest low temperature in city history occurred on July 19 when it was 97 degrees.

Is cooler weather here to stay?

No, unfortunately.

Highs are forecast to jump back to the 110s by Wednesday and remain there the rest of the week.

“It’s not going to last more than a couple of days, but I’m enjoying this break,” said Christine Bertaux, 76, who was cooling off Monday at a downtown day center for older people who are homeless.

August could be even hotter than July, Matthew Hirsch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, said.

He said there is a slightly higher chance of temperatures that are above normal in August and there’s an equal chance for the region to get more or less rain than average.

“Even though it’s going to be cooler than it has been, it’s still going to be warmer than normal. And the heat definitely can still affect a large portion of the population,” Hirsch said.

“So we’re still urging people to take the necessary precautions, such as remaining hydrated and limiting outdoor activity.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

