Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

With Idaho case complete, Arizona prosecutors ready for ‘Doomsday Mom’ Lori Vallow Daybell

Jul 31, 2023, 12:00 PM

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in...

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho, on Aug. 16, 2022. After Vallow Daybell was sentenced to life in prison in her Idaho case, the Maricopa County, Arizona, County Attorney's Office plans to prosecute her on two other charges. (Tony Blakeslee/East Idaho News via AP, Pool, File)

(Tony Blakeslee/East Idaho News via AP, Pool, File)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – “Doomsday Mom” Lori Vallow Daybell still faces two charges in Arizona after being sentenced to life in prison for the deaths of two of her children and a romantic rival in a high-profile Idaho case.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell told reporters last week she would ask Gov. Katie Hobbs to request Vallow Daybell’s extradition after Monday’s sentencing in Idaho.

Having Hobbs make the request would avoid a time constraint on how long Vallow Daybell could be in Arizona, Mitchell explained.

“There’s nothing unusual about this,” Mitchell said at a press briefing Friday. “This is how we do extraditions all the time.”

Mitchell said she expects Vallow Daybell to be extradited to Arizona by the end of the year.

What are the charges against Lori Vallow Daybell in Arizona?

Mitchell said her office is prepared to prosecute Vallow Daybell, so it would be up to the defense to get ready before a trial could start.

RELATED STORIES

“We’ve had an attorney assigned to that case for … about two years who’s been working on it and very familiar with all of the evidence,” Mitchell said.

A Maricopa County grand jury indicted Vallow Daybell in 2021 on a charge of conspiring to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.

A second Arizona indictment unsealed in May of this year charged Vallow Daybell with conspiring to murder Brandon Boudreaux, her niece’s ex-husband.

Charles Vallow was shot and killed by Vallow Daybell’s brother, Alex Cox, on July 11, 2019, in Chandler. Police say Cox shot at Boudreaux in Gilbert on Oct. 2, 2019, but missed.

Cox was never charged and died later that year of what authorities determined were natural causes.

Idaho murder case gets national attention for bizarre claims

Vallow Daybell was sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday in the Idaho case, which included bizarre claims that her son and daughter were zombies and that she was a goddess sent to usher in the Biblical apocalypse. As a result, headline writers started calling her the “Doomsday Mom.”

The sordid saga became the subject of numerous true-crime podcasts and TV shows, including a three-part Netflix documentary called “Sins of Our Mother.”

Vallow Daybell was found guilty in May of killing her two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, as well as conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, her fifth husband’s previous wife.

The husband, Chad Daybell, is awaiting trial on the same murder charges.

Does Idaho result affect Arizona prosecution?

If Vallow Daybell is convicted in Arizona, she would serve her time in Idaho, Mitchell said.

However, the county attorney said the outcome of the Idaho case doesn’t impact how her office will handle the case.

“Victims deserve justice, and one victim’s justice is not recognizing that another victim suffered,” Mitchell said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Court...

Associated Press

Lori Vallow Daybell gets life sentence for deaths of 2 of her children, romantic rival

Idaho mother Lori Vallow Daybell was given a life sentence without parole for the deaths of her two youngest children and a romantic rival. She faces more charges in Arizona.

12 hours ago

rendering of shade on street corner...

KTAR.com

Mill Avenue in Tempe to undergo streetscape renovations next year

Tempe is slated to begin a streetscape makeover early next year in an effort to improve sidewalks and increase shade from trees on Mill Avenue.

12 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Evacuation orders lifted for neighborhoods impacted by Diamond Fire in Sunflower

Evacuation orders were lifted Sunday night for the neighborhoods impacted by the Diamond Fire burning northeast of Phoenix in Sunflower.

12 hours ago

President Joe Biden leaves St. Edmund Roman Catholic Church in Rehoboth Beach, Del., after attendin...

KTAR.com

President Joe Biden to visit Arizona next week on western swing

President Joe Biden will visit Arizona next week as part of swing through three western states, the White House announced Monday.

12 hours ago

SRP plant...

Taylor Kinnerup

Untapped power: SRP hires individuals with disabilities, challenging myths, breaking employment barriers

In 2019, SRP teamed up with the Delaware-based company The Precisionists, Inc. (TPI) which creates jobs for individuals with disabilities.

12 hours ago

Bipartisan Elections Task Force...

Luke Forstner

Bipartisan task force continues progress toward safe and secure elections in Arizona

The Bipartisan Elections Task Force formed by Governor Katie Hobbs had its second meeting this month, to continue working towards its goal of making elections safer and more secure.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

With Idaho case complete, Arizona prosecutors ready for ‘Doomsday Mom’ Lori Vallow Daybell