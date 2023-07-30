PHOENIX — Yield Engineering Systems opened its Advanced Technology Center (YATC) semiconductor manufacturing facility Thursday in the East Valley.

Last year, the company leased the 123,000-square-foot facility located near Germann and Price roads in Chandler.

Inside the YATC, 50,000 square feet will be state-of-the-art manufacturing space with a 10,000-square-foot cleanroom.

YES said the cleanroom will allow the company to collaborate with its customers to develop innovative processes and validate platform prototypes. It plans to expand the room to approximately 40,000 square feet, according to a press release.

The company invested $25 million in the technology center and aims to use it as a center of excellence that will help strengthen the semiconductor industry in Arizona and the U.S.-based semiconductor ecosystem, the company stated.

YES President Rezwan Lateef explained the YATC will play a central role in its R&D collaborations with its global customer base and help them execute their technology roadmaps.

“It also reflects our commitment to the United States’ effort to build a strong domestic semiconductor industry, and we are proud to be a part of Arizona’s burgeoning technology ecosystem,” Lateef said in the press release.

Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke showed expressed enthusiasm about the facility’s opening.

“We are thrilled to officially welcome another high-value semiconductor supplier with the addition of Yield Engineering Systems. Chandler’s exceptional workforce and business-friendly environment continue to put our community on the shortlist for these highly competitive projects,” Hartke said in the press release.

“We appreciate the significant investment that YES is making in Chandler and the new job opportunities that will be available in our community.”

The company plans to staff YATC with 100 employees in mostly tech and engineering positions.

