Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

No arrests in Alicia Navarro case despite reports of police activity in Montana

Jul 28, 2023, 11:42 AM | Updated: 12:39 pm

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Despite reports of police activity in Montana that might be related to the four-year disappearance of Glendale teen Alicia Navarro, no arrests have been made in the mysterious case, authorities said Friday.

“This is still an active investigation and we are requesting time and patience as we peel away the layers of the last four years,” Officer Gina Winn of the Glendale Police Department, the lead investigating agency in the case, said in a statement Friday.

Authorities haven’t said if they know how long Navarro was in Montana or how she ended up there.

When and where did Alicia Navarro go missing?

Navarro, who was diagnosed as on the autism spectrum, was reported missing out of Glendale in September 2019, when she was 14. Over the years, Navarro’s mother had raised concerns that her daughter may have been lured away by someone she met online.

Now 18, she walked into the Havre, Montana, police station Sunday seeking to clear her status as a missing person. The Glendale Police Department held a press conference Wednesday announcing that Navarro had been located, but details about the last four years remained scarce.

What police activity was reported in Havre, Montana?

Friday’s statement by Glendale Police appears to be a response to reporting from The Associated Press about events this week Havre, a town about 40 miles south of the Canadian border with a population under 10,000.

A team of heavily armed law enforcement officers entered an apartment and took a man into custody just a few blocks from the Havre police station Wednesday night, witnesses told the news agency.

As many as 10 uniformed and undercover officers showed up at about 8 p.m. and took him away in handcuffs. He had been living in the apartment, said Rick Lieberg, who lives across the street.

RELATED STORIES

A young woman later emerged from the apartment who Lieberg said he had not previously seen. The woman resembled a photograph of Navarro that was released by police, he said.

Jonathan Michaelson, who lives next door, said he was questioned Wednesday night by a plainclothes police officer from Arizona who asked whether he had ever seen a girl at the apartment next door. He said he had not.

“If she was in that apartment, I’m surprised I never saw her,” Michaelson said.

A person who works at the Dollar Tree in Havre, Jeff Hummert, said he saw a young woman resembling a photograph of Navarro last year in a city park two blocks from the apartment raided by police Wednesday. She was walking alone and carrying a plastic Walmart bag, Hummert said.

No one answered the door Friday morning at the apartment, one of six units in an aging building in a residential neighborhood.

Havre Police said it was providing assistance for the ongoing investigation and that all inquiries should go to Glendale Police.

Winn, the Glendale Police public information officer, confirmed Friday that Glendale detectives went to Havre this week and served a search warrant.

“While in Montana, detectives served a search warrant on a residence. This search warrant led detectives to interview approximately four separate individuals,” Winn said in a statement.

“At this time, we do not currently have anyone detained or in custody and no arrests have been made.”

Latest response from Alicia Navarro’s family

Jessica Nunez, Navarro’s mother, has been documenting the search for her daughter on a Facebook page titled “Finding Alicia.”

In a post Friday morning, the family requested privacy “so our family can begin the healing process and reclaim some normalcy.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

This March 18, 2018, file photo from video from a mounted camera shows an interior view moments bef...

Associated Press

Backup driver in 1st self-driving car death in Tempe pleads guilty, gets 3 years of supervised probation

The backup Uber driver for a self-driving vehicle that killed a pedestrian in suburban Phoenix in 2018 pleaded guilty Friday.

16 hours ago

Carlos Castro Alcaraz, the Phoenix, Arizona, man who tried to sell a tiger cub over social media, w...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix man who tried selling tiger cub on social media gets probation after pleading guilty

A Phoenix man who tried to sell a tiger cub over social media earlier this year was sentenced to probation Thursday, authorities said.

16 hours ago

Firefighter observe the Diamond Fire near the community of Sunflower, Arizona....

KTAR.com

Evacuations remain in effect for Diamond Fire northeast of Phoenix

Evacuation orders remained in effect Friday for a wildfire burning northeast of Phoenix, authorities said.

16 hours ago

fire personnel respond to the scene of where a semi-truck plummeted 30 feet off Interstate 40, inju...

KTAR.com

2 injured in northern Arizona after semi-truck carrying toilet paper falls off freeway

Two people were hospitalized Friday morning after the semi-truck they were traveling in plummeted off a major freeway in northern Arizona.

16 hours ago

Panoramic file photo of Lake Pleasant. A child was rushed to a hospital Friday, July 28, 2023, afte...

KTAR.com

Six year old child dead after Lake Pleasant boating accident

Deputy Joaquin Enriquez of MCSO said the incident occurred around 11 a.m. when the MCSO believes the child was struck by the boat.

16 hours ago

Gallego on screen in front of Biden during White House event...

KTAR.com

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego joins President Biden’s rollout of heat protection plan

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego on Thursday spoke about protections from extreme heat for workers with President Joe Biden.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

No arrests in Alicia Navarro case despite reports of police activity in Montana