Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

JIM SHARPE

Impaired drivers in Phoenix, elsewhere are not just your ‘daddy’s drunk driver’ anymore

Jul 31, 2023, 2:00 PM

Jim Sharpe's Profile Picture

BY JIM SHARPE


KTAR.com

For me, the only thing less shocking than hearing, “Ya know, Phoenix is hot!” — is hearing someone saying about drunk drivers, “It really isn’t just alcohol anymore.”

That’s how Pam Shadel Fischer, with the Governors Highway Safety Association, described a lot of today’s drunk driving to ABC News. She’s referring to people who should be described by a more appropriate term: “multi-substance-impaired drivers.”

People who are most definitely not your “dad’s drunk driver.” 

With pot now legal, people are adding it to their bloodstream’s cocktail — which may already contain a few alcoholic cocktails and/or other legal substances. Legal substances like legitimately needed prescription painkillers. They’re legal to take unless you’re operating heavy machinery (like… hello! …a car!), which can turn a driver into a killer who causes pain.

Since multi-substance-impaired driving is a rising problem, the Governors Highway Safety Association and Responsibility are awarding grants to law enforcement agencies to help their officers recognize signs of driver impairment caused by a long list of substances.

RELATED STORIES

I heard that a Valley company is working on a marijuana detector that’ll work like an alcohol breathalyzer — but for now, cops can only truly determine if a driver is impaired by certain non-alcoholic substances by taking a driver to the hospital and drawing their blood.

The reason multi-substance-impaired drivers isn’t a topic that shocks me (at least not more shocking than hearing, “Phoenix is hot, ya’ll!”) is because I was a multi-substance-impaired driver — before I got sober more than 12 years ago.

Most people I go to recovery meetings with were battling multiple substances when they came to their first meeting. But like me, many have stopped battling those substances, because the Twelve Steps brought relief from our cravings to get messed up — and drive.

While science hasn’t given law enforcement the ability to detect all of the substances that can impair a driver, most of us know when a loved one is living life impaired. 

And we should encourage them to seek help. Or insist they get help by applying a little “tough love.” Tell them they aren’t getting any more money or shelter from us. Or tell them we won’t be in a relationship with them until they get help.

Waiting on science to save us is fool’s errand … especially when (what I call) “the dark arts” of science will continue to invent new, and even more dangerous, drugs that kill our loved ones by overdose or because fate put them in a car that was hit by a multi-substance-impaired driver.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Jim Sharpe

...

KTAR Video

Video: Sharper Point: Can Gen Z’s bad tipping habits be the tipping point on too many tip asks?

Fortune magazine recently noted that the “Gen Z” generation are stingy tippers, but could their tipping habits have a larger impact to other generations? Video: Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

6 days ago

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)...

Jim Sharpe

Can Gen Z’s bad tipping habits be the tipping point on too many tip asks?

KTAR News host Jim Sharpe is hoping Gen Z's poor tipping habits will help balance out some unnecessary asks for gratuity.

6 days ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Sharper Point: Are electric vehicles really environmentally friendly if they keep catching on fire?

Sharper Point: Are electric vehicles really environmentally friendly if they keep catching on fire? Video: Jeremy Schnell/KTAR News

8 days ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Sharper Point: City of Phoenix proposes changing residential parking development requirements

The proposed city lot changes would reformulate how the city of Phoenix calculates the number of parking spaces an apartment complex needs, KTAR News host Jim Sharpe breaks down the proposal in Thursday’s Sharper Point. Video: Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

12 days ago

(Phoenix Police Department Screenshot)...

Jim Sharpe

Here’s why this Phoenix police officer’s story makes ‘her’ a hero

KTAR News host Jim Sharpe can't wait to introduce his daughters to Morgan Bullis, the Phoenix police officer shot earlier this year who is just now returning to the line of duty.

14 days ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Sharper Point: Kari Lake’s attorneys to pay sanctions for pre-election lawsuit

Sharper Point: Lawyers for Kari Lake and Mark Finchem who filed a pre-election lawsuit have been ordered to pay sanctions by a federal judge. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/KTAR News Photos: Getty Images/ Mario Tama and Sarah Silbiger

15 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Impaired drivers in Phoenix, elsewhere are not just your ‘daddy’s drunk driver’ anymore