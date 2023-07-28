PHOENIX — A southbound Interstate 17 close in north Phoenix leads a busy weekend of freeway restrictions, according to state transportation officials.

What are the closures?

Southbound I-17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

The Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 and southbound I-17 on-ramps at Union Hills Drive and Bell Road will be closed.

🚧 I-17 SB closed between Greenway and Northern.

🚧 US 60 EB closed between Higley and Loop 202.

🚧 Loop 202 SB closed between Broadway and Southern.

🚧 Loop 303 EB closed between Lake Pleasant Pkwy and I-17. Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory full details: https://t.co/5SJFJWJcoq pic.twitter.com/eLp6RsFSWm — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 28, 2023

In Mesa, eastbound U.S. 60 will be closed from Higley Road to Loop 202 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

The eastbound U.S. 60 on-ramps at Val Vista Drive and Greenfield Road will also be closed.

In south Phoenix, the southbound Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway will be closed from Broadway Road to Southern Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Sunday for bridge maintenance.

The southbound Loop 202 on-ramp at Lower Buckeye Road will be closed.

In the north Valley, eastbound Loop 303 will be closed from Lake Pleasant Parkway to I-17 from 8 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday for a new interchange project.

Westbound Loop 303 will be closed from I-17 to Lake Pleasant Parkway from 8 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday for the interchange project.

What are the other restrictions?

Near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, eastbound Interstate 10 will be narrowed to three lanes from 32nd to 40th streets from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for traffic shift as part of the Broadway Curve Project.

Eastbound I-10 will be narrowed to three lanes near Elliot Road from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday for bridge work.

The eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Elliot Road will be closed.

Finally, the westbound I-10 ramps at Broadway Road in Tempe will be closed from 5 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for lane striping.

