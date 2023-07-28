Evacuations remain in effect for Diamond Fire northeast of Phoenix

PHOENIX – Evacuation orders remained in effect Friday for a wildfire burning northeast of Phoenix, authorities said.

The Cross F and Diamond Ranch areas were moved into “GO” status Wednesday afternoon because of the Diamond Fire, which is active west of State Route 87, between Phoenix and Payson.

Neighboring Sunflower has been under evacuation orders since Sunday night (July 23).

The Diamond Fire was first detected Saturday (July 22) in the Mesa Ranger District of Tonto National Forest, near the Mount Ord lookout.

As of Friday morning, it had consumed more than 4,600 acres with no containment.

Thursday was mostly calm, with the bulk of activity occurring on the northern part of the fire.

More than 340 personnel are assigned to combat the blaze. The cause of the Diamond Fire is undetermined.

Wasn’t there another Diamond Fire this year?

It’s the second wildfire in Maricopa County this season that was named the Diamond Fire, but it’s a completely different incident.

Tiffany Davila with Arizona Forestry and Fire Management said fires can be named the same as long as they’re on different jurisdictions, forests or agencies.

The first Diamond Fire started in late June and was fully contained after burning nearly 2,000 acres in north Scottsdale and McDowell Mountain Regional Park.

Status of other Arizona wildfire evacuations

Two other ongoing Arizona wildfires, both in Prescott National Forest, caused evacuations that have now been lifted.

The White Horse Ranch was put into “GO” status Tuesday because of the Grapevine Fire, but the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office reverted the status to “SET” on Thursday evening.

Lightning started the Grapevine Fire started last Friday (July 21) on the south side of Mingus Mountain, about 8 miles east of Prescott Valley.

The Yavapai County community of Cherry was evacuated earlier this week because of the Racetrack Fire, but “GO” status has been lifted.

Lightning started the Racetrack Fire on Sunday (July 23) 10 miles west of Camp Verde, to the southeast of the Grapevine Fire.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.