ARIZONA NEWS

Evacuations remain in effect for Diamond Fire northeast of Phoenix

Jul 28, 2023, 1:30 PM | Updated: 1:36 pm

BY KTAR.COM


Firefighter observe the Diamond Fire near the community of Sunflower, Arizona. (Facebook Photo/U.S. Forest Service-Tonto National Forest) Firefighter observe the Diamond Fire near the community of Sunflower, Arizona. (Facebook Photo/U.S. Forest Service-Tonto National Forest) smoke from the Diamond Fire in Tonto National Forest crews work to put out the Diamond Fire burning in Tonto National Forest Diamond Fire in Tonto National Forest storms, lightning and a sunset as firefighters battle the Diamond Fire in Tonto National Forest Firefighters stand as they work to battle the Diamond Fire map showing origin of Diamond Fire in Tonto National Forest map shows area of diamond fire burning in Tonto NF

PHOENIX – Evacuation orders remained in effect Friday for a wildfire burning northeast of Phoenix, authorities said.

The Cross F and Diamond Ranch areas were moved into “GO” status Wednesday afternoon because of the Diamond Fire, which is active west of State Route 87, between Phoenix and Payson.

Neighboring Sunflower has been under evacuation orders since Sunday night (July 23).

The Diamond Fire was first detected Saturday (July 22) in the Mesa Ranger District of Tonto National Forest, near the Mount Ord lookout.

As of Friday morning, it had consumed more than 4,600 acres with no containment.

Thursday was mostly calm, with the bulk of activity occurring on the northern part of the fire.

More than 340 personnel are assigned to combat the blaze. The cause of the Diamond Fire is undetermined.

Wasn’t there another Diamond Fire this year?

It’s the second wildfire in Maricopa County this season that was named the Diamond Fire, but it’s a completely different incident.

Tiffany Davila with Arizona Forestry and Fire Management said fires can be named the same as long as they’re on different jurisdictions, forests or agencies.

The first Diamond Fire started in late June and was fully contained after burning nearly 2,000 acres in north Scottsdale and McDowell Mountain Regional Park.

Status of other Arizona wildfire evacuations

Two other ongoing Arizona wildfires, both in Prescott National Forest, caused evacuations that have now been lifted.

The White Horse Ranch was put into “GO” status Tuesday because of the Grapevine Fire, but the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office reverted the status to “SET” on Thursday evening.

Lightning started the Grapevine Fire started last Friday (July 21) on the south side of Mingus Mountain, about 8 miles east of Prescott Valley.

The Yavapai County community of Cherry was evacuated earlier this week because of the Racetrack Fire, but “GO” status has been lifted.

Lightning started the Racetrack Fire on Sunday (July 23) 10 miles west of Camp Verde, to the southeast of the Grapevine Fire.

