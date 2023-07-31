Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Evacuation orders lifted for neighborhoods impacted by Diamond Fire in Sunflower

Jul 31, 2023, 6:30 AM

PHOENIX — Evacuation orders were lifted Sunday night for the neighborhoods impacted by the Diamond Fire burning northeast of Phoenix in Sunflower, authorities said.

The Sunflower, Cross F and Diamond Ranch areas were moved into “SET” status around 7 p.m., suggesting that residents could return to their homes but should be on alert, according to Maricopa County Emergency Management.

The Diamond Fire, which was first detected July 22 in the Mesa Ranger District of Tonto National Forest, near the Mount Ord lookout. As of Sunday night, it had consumed more than 5,100 acres and was 9% contained.

More than 350 personnel are assigned to combat the blaze. The cause of the Diamond Fire is undetermined.

Wasn’t there another Diamond Fire this year?

It’s the second wildfire in Maricopa County this season that was named the Diamond Fire, but it’s a completely different incident.

Tiffany Davila with Arizona Forestry and Fire Management said fires can be named the same as long as they’re on different jurisdictions, forests or agencies.

The first Diamond Fire started in late June and was fully contained after burning nearly 2,000 acres in north Scottsdale and McDowell Mountain Regional Park.

