2 men claim self-defense after man fatally shot in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Two men claimed self-defense after a man was fatally shot in Phoenix Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers responded to the shooting around 2:45 p.m. at an apartment complex near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

A man, whose name was not released, was found lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel.

Witnesses gave a description of a vehicle that drove off before authorities arrived.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle with two men inside near 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

Police detained the men after finding evidence that the victim had been in the car.

Officers released the men after they made claims of self-defense during interviews.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

