PHOENIX — A elderly man is dead after a fatal auto-pedestrian crash Wednesday morning in the parking lot of a Fry’s Food Store in Buckeye.

Around 9:45 a.m., police received a report that a semi-truck struck 72-year-old James Runge while he was walking near the Indian School Road and Jackrabbit Trail location.

Bystanders provided him help immediately, police said.

Officers responded to the scene first and began CPR on the man before Buckeye Valley Fire arrived.

Crews took the man to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver stayed on the scene and it does not appear impairment was a factor in the crash, police said.

The incident is under investigation.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.