Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man dead after being stuck by semi-truck at Buckeye Fry’s grocery store parking lot

Jul 26, 2023, 8:00 PM

Police tape...

Police tape (AP File Photo/Matt Rourke)

(AP File Photo/Matt Rourke)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — A elderly man is dead after a fatal auto-pedestrian crash Wednesday morning in the parking lot of a Fry’s Food Store in Buckeye.

Around 9:45 a.m., police received a report that a semi-truck struck 72-year-old James Runge while he was walking near the Indian School Road and Jackrabbit Trail location.

Bystanders provided him help immediately, police said.

RELATED STORIES

Officers responded to the scene first and began CPR on the man before Buckeye Valley Fire arrived.

Crews took the man to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver stayed on the scene and it does not appear impairment was a factor in the crash, police said.

The incident is under investigation.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for man last seen near Cave Creek Road and Sweetwater Ave.

A Silver Alert has been issued for an 86-year-old man who suffers from medical conditions which may become exaggerated in extreme heat.

24 hours ago

Monsoon storm in Phoenix, Arizona...

KTAR.com

Thousands lose power as metro Phoenix gets first true monsoon storm of season

Monsoon season in metro Phoenix finally arrived when the first storm bringing rain, dust and heavy winds engulfed the capital city Wednesday night.

24 hours ago

Alicia Navarro. (Glendale Police Department Photo)...

Danny Shapiro

Missing Glendale girl Alicia Navarro found safe in Montana 4 years after disappearance

Alicia Navarro, the Glendale girl who went missing four years ago, has been safely located in Montana, authorities said Wednesday.

24 hours ago

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)...

Danny Shapiro

Phoenix breaks another daily heat record, also ties mark for most 115-degree days in a year

Phoenix broke another daily heat record on Wednesday and made some more history in the process.

24 hours ago

Homeless person offered shelter services during the cleanup of the zone...

SuElen Rivera

Progress on the Zone cleanup in Phoenix is steady but slow, official says

In downtown Phoenix, progress is slow but steady as city officials scour the streets where the Zone homeless encampment has grown over the years.

24 hours ago

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)...

Jim Sharpe

Can Gen Z’s bad tipping habits be the tipping point on too many tip asks?

KTAR News host Jim Sharpe is hoping Gen Z's poor tipping habits will help balance out some unnecessary asks for gratuity.

24 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Man dead after being stuck by semi-truck at Buckeye Fry’s grocery store parking lot