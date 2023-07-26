PHOENIX — Former Pima County Supervisor and affordable housing advocate Betty Villegas is replacing Andrés Cano in the Arizona House.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday appointed Villegas to fill the District 20 seat vacated by the former House Democratic leader.

Cano announced last month he was stepping down to attend graduate school at Harvard. He submitted his official resignation on July 4.

Cano called Villegas his mentor in a social media post.

“The people of District 20 will benefit greatly from Betty’s lifelong public service and extensive knowledge of housing affordability, economic justice, and health care equity,” he wrote.

Betty Villegas brings experience in government

Villegas retired from the Pima County government as the Housing Program Manager for Community Development and Neighborhood Conservation in 2016.

In 2020, she served out a term on the Pima County Board of Supervisors after the death of longtime Supervisor Richard Elias.

Rep. Lupe Contreras, who succeeded Cano as House Democratic leader, pointed out what Villegas brings to the table by emphasizing her extensive background.

“Betty Villegas brings deep Arizona roots, unmatched ties to her community, and a wealth of experience on one of our most important issues which is addressing the affordable housing crisis in our state,” he said in a press release.

“We are honored to welcome her to our House Democratic family.”

What issues are important to Betty Villegas?

Villegas said she is honored to be appointed to the position.

“I have been helping people achieve sustainable, affordable homeownership and economic prosperity throughout my career, and I am ready to work on those and other issues important to my district and Arizona,” Villegas said in the release.

“Our economy, public education, public health, climate and environmental justice, transportation and human rights are all equally important and interconnected. Together I know we can do better.”

