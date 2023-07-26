PHOENIX — On this episode of Amazing Arizonans, I talk with Gordon James, owner of Gordon C. James Public Relations.

I’ve known Gordon and his wife Lisa for almost 20 years. Gordon has had an amazing career. He has been providing public relations for the Bush family for decades.

His office walls are covered with pictures of his involvement in some of the biggest world events in recent history.

In this discussion, we talk about his close relationship with President George H.W. Bush, President George W. Bush and the entire Bush family.

He tells us of his meeting with the Queen of England & his mistake during her visit to the White House that got worldwide attention.

We talk about his time in Iraq when the U.S. aided the Iraqis in creating a new government.

He tells us about being with President Bush in the days after 9/11.

These behind the scenes stories are so compelling. I hope you enjoy them as much as I did.

Amazing Arizonans is available at KTAR.com, the KTAR News app and everywhere you get your podcasts.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.