ARIZONA NEWS

Cherry residents can return home, other evacuations remain in place due to wildfires

Jul 26, 2023, 7:30 AM | Updated: 7:35 am

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


air tanker works to battle the diamond fire in Yavapai County The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders for the White Horse Ranch area because of the Grapevine Fire on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Grapevine Fire sparks north of Phoenix, threatening some residents Racetrack Fire pushes out Cherry residents from homes

PHOENIX — An evacuation order was recently lifted for residents in Cherry while crews continue to battle the Racetrack Fire burning east of Prescott Valley.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office placed residents in the area of Federal Mine and Cherry Creek roads into “SET” status 3:45 p.m. Tuesday after they were told to evacuate on Sunday evening.

The lightning-caused blaze, burning not too far from the Grapevine Fire, has engulfed about 405 acres.

RELATED STORIES

Other wildfire-caused evacuations in Arizona

The Grapevine Fire burning east of Prescott Valley forced evacuations Tuesday, authorities said.

Residents of White Horse Ranch received a “GO” message and were told to evacuate around 11 a.m., according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

An emergency shelter was set up at the Camp Verde gym, located at 75 E. Hollamon Street.

The lightning-caused fire sparked Friday on the south side of Mingus Mountain, about 10 miles from Prescott Valley.

The blaze had grown to 1,000 acres by Tuesday night.

About 150 personnel were working to contain the fire.

Further south, the Diamond Fire forced evacuations Sunday evening for the rural community of Sunflower, which is about 60 miles northeast of Phoenix.

The fire had burned about 800 acres as of Tuesday morning. Its cause is under investigation.

