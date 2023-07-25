Close
Arizona man accused of dismembering father, burning body in barrel

Jul 25, 2023, 9:05 AM | Updated: 9:06 am

(Casa Grande Police Department photos)

(Casa Grande Police Department photos)

PHOENIX — A man and his mother were arrested Monday after the man’s father was found dismembered and burned at a home in central Arizona, authorities said.

Christopher Chase, 32, allegedly held three people at gunpoint after killing his father and burning the body in Casa Grande. He fled the scene of the fire when firefighters arrived and later turned himself in.

His mother, 56-year-old Melissa Lynne Chase, was also arrested for allegedly helping with the cleanup and concealment of evidence.

Firefighters responded to a residence regarding a structure fire around 1:45 p.m. Monday, the Casa Grande Police Department said.

When fire personnel arrived, they saw a man running away from the property, police said. Firefighters yelled for him to stop, but he fled the area.

A fire was then extinguished within a 55-gallon metal barrel, where fire personnel found portions of a human body inside. Police then responded and started investigating.

About 30 minutes later, Christopher Chase called 911 from a residence down the street from the fire. He allegedly held three people at gunpoint and demanded their keys before calling to turn himself in. None of the victims held at gunpoint were injured.

During the call, he allegedly confessed to burning his father’s body and fleeing when firefighters arrived.

He allegedly shot and killed his father, 57-year-old Thomas Chase, after a physical altercation, police said. The shooting occurred Saturday at the older man’s home, about 2 miles from the scene of the fire two days later.

Christopher Chase was booked into the Pinal County Jail on multiple charges, including murder, concealment of a body, kidnapping, aggravated assault and burglary.

Arizona man accused of dismembering father, burning body in barrel