Pipe equipment manufacturer Romac opening West Valley facility

PHOENIX — Pipe equipment manufacturer Romac Industries announced Monday it has leased a new manufacturing and distribution facility in the West Valley.

The company expects the 60,000-square-foot facility near Yuma and Litchfield roads in Goodyear to be fully operational by the end of the year.

The property was developed in a partnership among Baker Development, Foundation Capital and GTIS Partners LP.

Romac President Josh Larkin said expanding operations to Arizona aligns with the company’s commitment to domestic manufacturing.

“Access to a skilled labor force, proximity to key customers in a high-growth market and access to critical supply chain vendors were all factors that led to the decision to invest in our new Goodyear location,” Larkin said in a press release. “We will be able to leverage these advantages to support our continued success.”

Romac is a family-owned business that was founded in Bellevue, Washington, in 1969. The company, which currently has operations in Washington, Texas and North Carolina, designs and manufactures products that connect water, oil and gas pipelines.

The Goodyear facility positions the company to manufacture and ship to customers in two days or less, according to the release.

The new site is expected to begin its first phase of operations in August and to be fully operational by December.

“Our city is thriving with award-winning and innovative companies, and Romac aligns perfectly with their commitment to exceptional quality, innovation, employee growth and unmatched customer service,” Mayor Joe Pizzillo said in the release.

“This will provide high-quality career opportunities for our skilled workforce and is a win-win for both Romac Industries and Goodyear.”

