ARIZONA NEWS

Voluntary recall issued by ADHS for certain marijuana products due to contamination

Jul 25, 2023, 4:35 AM

Person holding marijuana...

The Arizona Department of Health Services issued a recall on certain Marijuana products due to possible contamination. (Pexels)

(Pexels)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Health Services is advising consumers to dispose of certain marijuana products due to possible Aspergillus contamination.

Several Arizona marijuana establishments have voluntarily recalled the products.

The recalled products are Diinity and MAC from Grow Sciences and Gelato 41 from Soothing Options.

ADHS lab auditors were made aware of testing result errors, leading to potentially false negative results for contaminants.

Once ADHS discovered the potential contamination, the facility that made the product was contacted.

Distribution and retail partners were notified and removed any potentially impacted products from store shelves.

What is Aspergillus?

Aspergillus is a fungus that can cause allergic reactions or infections, usually in people who already have an illness.

Symptoms range from asthma or cold-like symptoms to fever and chest pain, among many others, according to the Department of Health Services.

No illnesses have been reported and the announcement is being made out of an abundance of caution, according to ADHS.

Consumers with the products should not ingest, inhale or take them.

Anyone showing symptoms should contact their local health care provider or seek care in an event of an emergency.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Voluntary recall issued by ADHS for certain marijuana products due to contamination