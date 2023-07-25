PHOENIX – One of the Valley’s most popular beer-soaked traditions is hitting the big 5-0 in 2023.

The Four Peaks Oktoberfest will raise a stein to its 50th year when it returns to Tempe Town Lake this fall.

The milestone event, which is presented by BETMGM, is scheduled for Oct. 13-15.

The annual Bavarian-themed festival is a fundraiser for Tempe Sister Cities. Proceeds will go to sending high school exchange students to nine of Tempe’s sister cities.

What can you expect at 2023 Four Peaks Oktoberfest?

As always, the Tempe Oktoberfest will feature German beer and food, carnival rides, dancing, games and more, with activities for all ages.

The fun includes the traditional stein-holding competition, dachshund races and local celebrity bratwurst-eating contest.

This year’s version will have more rides and new menu items such as gourmet pretzels and strudels.

The music lineup will range from rock to pop to German polka.

What does it cost to attend Tempe’s Bavarian-themed festival?

The festival is scheduled to run from 5 p.m. to midnight on Friday, Oct. 13; 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 14; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15.

For visitors old enough to consume alcoholic beverages, general admission is $20 for Friday and Saturday. Discounted $16 presale tickets are available online for a limited time.

Entry is free all weekend for attendees under 21 and free for everybody on Sunday.

Another way to get in free is to volunteer during the weekend.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.