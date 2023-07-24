PHOENIX — Authorities issued evacuation orders for a northeast Maricopa County Community Sunday night as firefighters continued to battle the latest Diamond Fire burning in Tonto National Forest.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of Emergency Management issued a “GO” order around 5:15 p.m., indicating imminent danger, for the rural community of Sunflower, which is about 58 miles northeast of Phoenix.

A Red Cross evacuation center was set up at the old bingo hall at We-Ko-Pa Casino located at 10424 N. Fort McDowell Road.

By 7 p.. Sunday, the Diamond Fire grew to 839 acres.

About 10 to 15 people have been evacuated due to the wildfire, according to ABC15.

Mesa Ranger District fire personnel responded to the blaze, which could be seen from State Route 87, around 7 p.m. Saturday. Responding airtankers retreated back to ground due to thunderstorms in the area, which had outflows that aided in the initial growth of the wildfire.

