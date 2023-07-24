Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Evacuation order issued for community of Cherry due to wild fire

Jul 23, 2023, 8:27 PM | Updated: 8:28 pm

(Facebook Photo/Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)...

(Facebook Photo/Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

(Facebook Photo/Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

PHOENIX — An evacuation order has been issued for a small community east of Prescott.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation “GO” order for the community of Cherry in the area of Federal Mine and W Cherry Creek roads shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Cherry is about 32 miles east of Prescott. The evacuees must head toward Camp Verde.

The evacuation comes as the Racetrack Fire burns in the area. It has burned some 30 acres.

Firefighters and other personnel are actively working the area.

This story will be updated. 

