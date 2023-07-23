Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Greg Stanton pushes bill to help downwinders in Arizona as ‘Oppenheimer’ hits box office

Jul 22, 2023, 8:00 PM

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)...

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Representative Greg Stanton vowed to renew his efforts to bring justice to Arizona’s forgotten downwinders on Thursday.

He said victims of cancerous radiation in Arizona as a result of nuclear testing have gone without compensation for far too long.

“Time is running out for these Americans,” Stanton said in a statement. “It’s long past time for the federal government to take responsibility for its actions.”

Stanton timed his statement one day before the highly anticipated release of “Oppenheimer,” a film about the creation of the atomic bomb during World War II.

“The premiere of this movie brings up painful memories for hundreds of Arizona families who lost loved ones to radiation illnesses,” Stanton said.

RELATED STORIES

Who are the downwinders?

During the Cold War era from 1945 to 1962, the government tested over 200 nuclear weapons. Downwinders are people exposed to radiation during that period.

“There’s a higher tendency among downwinders to develop certain cancers including leukemia, multiple myeloma, lymphomas and many more,” Stanton said.

Congress compensated many downwinders through the 1990 Radiation Exposure Compensation Act, known as RECA for short.

“Unfortunately, that bill included serious boundary flaws,” Stanton said.

That means many eligible downwinders in Arizona haven’t gotten government cash to help them with their medical treatments.

“Americans that reside in counties in close proximity to where the testing occurred are excluded from this program for no logical scientific reason, specifically residents in Mohave County, Arizona and Clark County, Nevada,” Stanton’s statement said.

According to a 1997 study from the National Cancer Institute, the lower Mohave and Clark counties have higher rates of radiation exposure than other areas the bill covers.

What is Stanton’s plan?

Stanton said he wants to update the RECA bill to include all of the Mohave and Clark counties in its affected areas. He plans to do this through H.R. 4754, the downwinders Parity Act of 2023.

Stanton’s Thursday announcement cited box office estimates that predict “Oppenheimer” will bring in $50 million through Sunday.

“[That’s] the exact amount the Congressional Budget Office estimates expanding eligibility would cost,” according to Stanton’s news release.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

...

Serena O'Sullivan

Crash shuts down northbound Loop 101 in Tempe Saturday night

A crash shut down northbound Loop 101 lanes in Tempe Saturday night.

20 hours ago

recording law enforcement...

Associated Press

Court strikes down limits on filming of police in Arizona

A federal judge ruled that an Arizona law limiting how people can go about recording law enforcement is unconstitutional.

20 hours ago

Arizona broke a daily heat record Saturday, July 22...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix sets daily heat record for fourth time this week

According to the National Weather Service, Phoenix broke a daily heat record on Saturday when it reached 118 degrees Fahrenheit.

20 hours ago

(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)...

Associated Press

Scientists say record heat paints the story of a warming world

Meteorologists and scientists say this summer's heat records give a glimpse of the big picture: a warming planet caused by climate change.

20 hours ago

A lady uses an umbrella for shade to combat high temperatures, Monday, July 10, 2023 in Phoenix, Ar...

KTAR.com

Storms near Valley developing as soon as Saturday afternoon

Weather continues to be a hot topic in the Valley of the Sun, but now it may be a wet one as well as rain may fall as early as Saturday.

20 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Security camera program connects Buckeye police with community to better fight crime

Buckeye police has launched a security camera program that teams them with community members to better fight crime.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Greg Stanton pushes bill to help downwinders in Arizona as ‘Oppenheimer’ hits box office