PHOENIX — HonorHealth will officially expand its medical offerings in the Valley with a new Paradise Valley location on Tuesday.

The $20 million facility at 5316 E. Shea Boulevard, Suite 150, will provide “dual care” services, according to a company news release.

“We held a ribbon cutting today for our second complete care facility in the Valley,” HonorHealth Corporate Spokesperson Bill Baer told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Friday. “This one is in Paradise Valley and it’s a combination of an urgent care and emergency room under one roof.”

This dual care retail setup means people who need healthcare can treat the facility as both an emergency room and an urgent care, according to a company announcement on Friday.

In other words, the new facility could take the guesswork out of where to go when you’re having a medical emergency.

This new Paradise Valley location spreads to 13,044 square feet. Patients can use it to get X-rays, CT scans and laboratory tests.

HonorHealth CEO Todd LaPorte said this location’s setup can cut down on wait times.

“This innovative model … provides a complete spectrum of care while only billing patients for the level of care they need, rather than the type of facility they visit,” he said in a written statement.

Unlike traditional emergency rooms, this new location can save residents in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Paradise Valley time and effort during medical crises, according to HonorHealth’s Friday news release.

The Paradise Valley location will be open 24/7 throughout the week. Its emergency room services are available around the clock. However, the urgent care services are only available from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

