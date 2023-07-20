Family rescued after 2nd floor apartment fire in Mesa

PHOENIX — A family was rescued from a second-floor apartment fire Thursday in Mesa.

Crews from Mesa and Tempe fire and medical worked the fire at the complex near Broadway and Dobson roads.

An adult and two children were trapped near a bedroom window due to heavy smoke and fire at the front of their apartment, according to Mesa Fire and Medical Department.

Firefighters placed a ladder to the window for the family to escape.

Officials said the family appears to be in good condition and they are being evaluated for smoke inhalation. Nearby residents impacted by the heavy smoke are also being evaluated.

No injuries were reported by the emergency crews.

