Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Family rescued after 2nd floor apartment fire in Mesa

Jul 20, 2023, 3:10 PM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


 

PHOENIX —  A family was rescued from a second-floor apartment fire Thursday in Mesa.

Crews from Mesa and Tempe fire and medical worked the fire at the complex near Broadway and Dobson roads.

An adult and two children were trapped near a bedroom window due to heavy smoke and fire at the front of their apartment, according to Mesa Fire and Medical Department.

Firefighters placed a ladder to the window for the family to escape.

RELATED STORIES

Officials said the family appears to be in good condition and they are being evaluated for smoke inhalation. Nearby residents impacted by the heavy smoke are also being evaluated.

No injuries were reported by the emergency crews.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Fire in phoenix...

KTAR.com

Crews battling large fire near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

Firefighters are on the scene of a large second alarm fire at 40th and Washington streets, according to Phoenix Fire Department.

18 hours ago

Chris Whitehill and Amber bison attack...

Brandon Gray

Phoenix man recounts terrifying goring of girlfriend by bison at Yellowstone National Park

Days after his girlfriend was gored by a Bison at Yellowstone National Park, Chris Whitehill of Phoenix recapped the incident Thursday on KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show. 

18 hours ago

Manuel Luna, left, a volunteer at the Salvation Army, gives out items to a patron at an inside cool...

Associated Press

Phoenix homeowners rationing air conditioning during heat wave to save money

Phoenix homeowners have been rationing air conditioning during the ongoing record heat wave to save money.

18 hours ago

Valer Cantuna received the maximum sentence for manslaughter after a patient at his adult home care...

KTAR.com

Phoenix adult care facility owner sentenced to 21 years for patient’s death

The former part-owner of a Phoenix adult care facility was sentenced to 21 years in prison for the abuse and murder of a vulnerable adult.

18 hours ago

Roni and John pour water on themselves to cool off from extreme heat while residing in "The Zone," ...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix breaks daily high temperature record for 3rd consecutive day

A record-shattering heat wave continued frying Phoenix on Thursday, as the city set a new daily high temperature mark for the third consecutive day.

18 hours ago

Men who are homeless watch a movie, hydrate and rest inside the Justa Center, a day cooling center ...

Taylor Kinnerup and Kate Ourada

Arizona’s News Roundup: Phoenix sets new heat records, D-backs TV agreement ends

This week, Arizona's News Roundup covers the ongoing heat wave in Phoenix and the D-backs new television setup.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Family rescued after 2nd floor apartment fire in Mesa