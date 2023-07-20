Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix breaks daily high temperature record for 3rd consecutive day

Jul 20, 2023, 12:41 PM | Updated: 4:13 pm

Roni and John pour water on themselves to cool off from extreme heat while residing in "The Zone," ...

Roni and John pour water on themselves to cool off from extreme heat while residing in "The Zone," a vast homeless encampment where hundreds of people reside, during a record heat wave in Phoenix, Arizona, on July 19, 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon/ Getty Images)

(Photo by Patrick T. Fallon/ Getty Images)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A record-shattering heat wave continued frying Phoenix on Thursday, as the city set a new daily high temperature mark for the third consecutive day.

The record fell at 12:32 p.m. when the mercury hit 115 degrees at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the National Weather Service uses for the city’s official readings.

The previous high temperature for July 20 was 114, set in 1978.

The temperature reached 119 degrees, just the seventh time in history and second time in as many days.

In the latest streak within a hot streak, Phoenix has matched or broken a daily record every day since Monday, when it equaled the previous July 17 high of 116.

It reached 118 on Tuesday, breaking the 1989 record for the date by 3 degrees.

RELATED STORIES

That was just a warmup for Wednesday, when it hit 119, tying the fourth-hottest day since the National Weather Service started keeping data for Phoenix in 1896. The previous high for July 19 was 116 in 1989.

How long is Phoenix’s streak of 110-degree days

The temperature in Phoenix has now reached at least 110 degrees for a record 21 consecutive days. The streak started June 30 and earlier this week surpassed the previous mark of 18 days from 1974.

According to weather historian Christopher Burt of the Weather Company, no other major U.S. city has seen a longer stretch of days reaching at least 110 degrees.

Another heat streak stayed alive Thursday when the morning low temperature remained above 90 degrees for the 11th day in a row, four days longer than the previous record.

The temperature bottomed out at 93 degrees Thursday morning, which was 4 degrees cooler than the previous morning. Wednesday’s low of 97 degrees was the warmest low ever recorded in Phoenix.

Highs are expected to stay above 110 and lows in the 90s for at least the next week, according to the National Weather Service’s seven-day forecast.

Valley remains under excessive heat warning

The Valley has been under an excessive heat warning for the entire month of July. The warning has been extended multiple times and is now set to expire at 8 p.m. Sunday. It could be extended again if conditions don’t change.

The National Weather Service issues excessive heat warnings to alert communities about potentially dangerous heat. The warnings, which began in 2006, are based on several factors, not just temperatures.

The current warning, which entered its 20th day Thursday, is the longest ever for the Valley. Previously, the region’s longest excessive heat warning lasted 10 days in June 2017.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Mesa Firefighter...

KTAR.com

Family rescued after 2nd floor apartment fire in Mesa

A family was rescued from an apartment fire Thursday in Mesa.

16 hours ago

Valer Cantuna received the maximum sentence for manslaughter after a patient at his adult home care...

KTAR.com

Phoenix adult care facility owner sentenced to 21 years for patient’s death

The former part-owner of a Phoenix adult care facility was sentenced to 21 years in prison for the abuse and murder of a vulnerable adult.

16 hours ago

Men who are homeless watch a movie, hydrate and rest inside the Justa Center, a day cooling center ...

Taylor Kinnerup and Kate Ourada

Arizona’s News Roundup: Phoenix sets new heat records, D-backs TV agreement ends

This week, Arizona's News Roundup covers the ongoing heat wave in Phoenix and the D-backs new television setup.

16 hours ago

A sign is updated inside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery ticket wa...

Kevin Stone

Arizona lottery players miss $1B Powerball jackpot but don’t come up empty

There was no $1 billion jackpot in Arizona, but the state had a $1 million lottery winner Wednesday plus eight Powerball prizes worth at least $50,000.

16 hours ago

Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego, left, was the top second-quarter fundraiser in Arizona's U.S. Senate...

Kevin Stone

Gallego nearly doubles Sinema’s Q2 fundraising in Arizona’s US Senate race

U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego was the top second-quarter fundraiser in Arizona’s Senate race, but incumbent Kyrsten Sinema has a larger war chest.

16 hours ago

firefighter checks equipment during extreme heat wave in Phoenix...

SuElen Rivera

How to beat the heat? Phoenix Fire official shares tips to stay safe

With extreme heat plaguing Phoenix, a local fire official is stressing the importance of staying safe when heading out of the home.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Phoenix breaks daily high temperature record for 3rd consecutive day