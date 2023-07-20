Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Gallego nearly doubles Sinema’s Q2 fundraising in Arizona’s US Senate race

Jul 20, 2023, 10:19 AM

Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego, left, was the top second-quarter fundraiser in Arizona's U.S. Senate race, followed by incumbend independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Republican Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb. (Facebook Photos)

PHOENIX – U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego was the top second-quarter fundraiser in Arizona’s Senate race, but incumbent Kyrsten Sinema had the largest war chest of the potential candidates who submitted campaign finance reports earlier this month.

Gallego, the sole declared Democrat in the race, raised $3.12 million from April through June, nearly double Sinema’s haul of $1.65 million, according to Federal Election Commission reports.

That comes after Gallego outraised Sinema in the first quarter of 2023, $3.74 million to $2.1 million.

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, a Republican who entered the race in April, reported nearly $608,000 in contributions in his first FEC filing. No other Republicans have submitted fundraising numbers in the 2024 Senate race.

Sinema, an independent who hasn’t yet said whether she intends to seek reelection next year, had nearly $10.8 million cash on hand after spending around $842,000 in the second quarter.

Gallego spent nearly $2.1 million from April to June, leaving his campaign with about $3.8 million in the bank.

Lamb went through just over $272,000 in the second quarter and carried around $335,000 into July.

What about the race for Ruben Gallego’s seat?

Gallego is leaving a safe Democratic congressional district to pursue Sinema’s seat.

Four Democrats have entered the race to succeed Gallego in District 3 and submitted their first campaign finance reports earlier this month.

Phoenix City Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari, the city’s current vice mayor, was the leading fundraiser and spender in the race, taking in $510,229, more than her three opponents combined.

Ansari spent $97,498, leaving her with $412,730 cash on hand, more than doubling the war chest of her closest competitor, Raquel Terán.

Terán, who resigned from the state Senate to run for Congress, reported $206,037 in contributions and $47,206 in disbursements, leaving her with $158,830 heading into the third quarter.

Phoenix City Councilwoman Laura Pastor, whose late father Ed Pastor once held the House seat she’s seeking, had $106,825 cash on hand after raising $116,001 and spending $9,175.

Ylenia Aguilar, a member of the Central Arizona Project Water Board, raised $59,770 and didn’t spend much, reporting only $3,451 in disbursements. That left her campaign with $56,319 in the bank.

Gallego nearly doubles Sinema’s Q2 fundraising in Arizona’s US Senate race