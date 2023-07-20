Close
ARIZONA NEWS

ADOT accepting entries for Arizona highway safety messages

Jul 20, 2023, 4:15 AM

ADOT highway safety messages...

A photo of 2022 Safety Message Contest Winners. (Arizona Department of Transportation)

(Arizona Department of Transportation)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation is bringing back its safety message contest for a seventh year.

ADOT is giving Arizonans an opportunity to be creative with traffic safety messages that will display on highway overhead message boards statewide, according to a press release.

“Safety is a priority at ADOT; nothing is more important,” ADOT Director Jennifer Toth said in a press release. “We want these messages to spark conversations about safe driving. Real change happens when drivers prioritize safety and choose not to drive recklessly, distracted or impaired.”

RELATED STORIES

What are the rules for the ADOT safety message contest?

Entries can be submitted through July 25, according to ADOT.

There is no limit to the number of entries a person can submit.

Here are ADOTs guidelines:

  • The message must relate to traffic safety
  • Signs accommodate three lines, 18 characters per line.
  • #Hashtags, phone numbers and website addresses are not allowed.
  • No emojis.

At least ten finalists will be selected and the public will decide the winners of the contest.

The two messages that receive the most votes will appear on Arizona highway message boards, ADOT said.

Who won the 2022 contest?

Last year’s winner’s messages were inspired by music lyrics.

Kristen Brown, of Mesa, entered “Don’t Worry Be Happy” by Bobby McFerrin and Gilbert preschool teacher Lisa Hayes submitted “Signal 2 the left, signal to the right, merge real smooth,” inspired by the popular song “Cha Cha Slide.”

