Police search for suspect near Phoenix-Scottsdale border on McDowell Road

Jul 19, 2023, 7:11 AM | Updated: 9:46 am

File photo of a Phoenix police patrol vehicle. Motorists were told to avoid the area of McDowell Ro...

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX – Motorists were told to avoid the area of McDowell Road and 64th Street near the Phoenix-Scottsdale border Wednesday morning as police searched for a shooting suspect, authorities said.

The incident started with a reported shooting near Seventh Street and Baseline road in south Phoenix, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The victim called police around 3:45 a.m. and said he was following the suspect vehicle.

An officer located the suspect vehicle and tried to pull it over, but the vehicle continued into an apartment complex at McDowell Road and 64th Street, near Papago Park.

Two people left the vehicle, and one was taken into to custody. The other suspect remained at large as of around 7 a.m., police said.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

The Scottsdale Police Department was assisting with the investigation.

McDowell Road was closed between 64th and 68th streets while the scene was active.

McDowell reopened before 9 a.m., police said, but no other updates on the situation were released.

This is a developing story.

