PHOENIX – Motorists were told to avoid the area of McDowell Road and 64th Street near the Phoenix-Scottsdale border Wednesday morning as police searched for a shooting suspect, authorities said.

We are assisting on a police investigation in the area of E McDowell Rd and N 64th St.

There will be a large police presence in that area. Stay out of the area until the all-clear is given in further updates via Twitter. pic.twitter.com/2ETI0qwqwc — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) July 19, 2023

The incident started with a reported shooting near Seventh Street and Baseline road in south Phoenix, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The victim called police around 3:45 a.m. and said he was following the suspect vehicle.

An officer located the suspect vehicle and tried to pull it over, but the vehicle continued into an apartment complex at McDowell Road and 64th Street, near Papago Park.

Two people left the vehicle, and one was taken into to custody. The other suspect remained at large as of around 7 a.m., police said.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

The Scottsdale Police Department was assisting with the investigation.

McDowell Road was closed between 64th and 68th streets while the scene was active.

McDowell reopened before 9 a.m., police said, but no other updates on the situation were released.

This is a developing story.

