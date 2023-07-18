PHOENIX — Raising Cane’s will open its doors Tuesday to its sixth restaurant in Mesa.

The chicken restaurant’s new location is at 1502 South Signal Butte Road near Highway 60 and the Superstition Freeway, according to a press release from the company.

“There is always more ONE LOVE® for Raising Cane’s to spread around, and we can’t wait to continue growing in Mesa with our sixth Restaurant,” Sara Rotho, regional leader of restaurants said in the press release.

“The community of Mesa has been very welcoming to Raising Cane’s, and we can’t wait to continue to serve our Mesa Caniacs and give back to this amazing community.”

For customers wanting their food quickly, the restaurant will feature a double drive-thru. The location will also have a spacious indoor dining area and a patio, the release stated.

Customers who come to the restaurant between 7:30-8:30 a.m. can enter a drawing to get free Cane’s for a year.

The “Lucky 20” drawing will be awarded to 20 customers ages 13 and up after the entry time.

The restaurant will be open from 9-1 a.m. seven days a week.

