PHOENIX — A man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death Saturday in Glendale committed the act out of jealousy, according to police documents.

Victoriano Alejo, 58, is facing murder, threatening or intimidating, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct charges.

Police responded to a home in the area of 87th Avenue and Camelback Road after 43-year-old Alma Escobar’s children called for help after witnessing the stabbing, according to court documents.

Prior to the stabbing, the children were in their bedrooms when they heard their mother scream for help.

When they walked into the living room, they saw Escobar bleeding from injuries and Alejo removing the knife from her body. He then faced the children and told them “they would be next,” court documents stated.

They fled the home with their mother in a vehicle and rushed her to the hospital. She later died from her injuries.

Alejo remained at the home and officers surrounded the house to call for him to exit.

When he exited the home, he was detained and taken to a local hospital.

He was discharged from the hospital Sunday and taken to the Glendale police station to be interviewed.

Court documents stated Alejo told police he had been dating the victim for about five months and moved in together. About two weeks ago, they decided to end their romantic relationship.

The victim met another person and it made him angry and jealous, according to his statement to police.

“He felt that if she was not going to be in a relationship with him, then he would not allow her to be in any relationship,” according to court documents.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.