Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Court documents: Glendale man accused of fatally stabbing ex ‘consumed’ by jealousy and anger

Jul 18, 2023, 4:25 AM

Victoriano Alejo...

Victoriano Alejo, 58, is accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Glendale Police Department.)

(Glendale Police Department.)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — A man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death Saturday in Glendale committed the act out of jealousy, according to police documents.

Victoriano Alejo, 58, is facing murder, threatening or intimidating, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct charges.

Police responded to a home in the area of 87th Avenue and Camelback Road after 43-year-old Alma Escobar’s children called for help after witnessing the stabbing, according to court documents.

RELATED STORIES

Prior to the stabbing, the children were in their bedrooms when they heard their mother scream for help.

When they walked into the living room, they saw Escobar bleeding from injuries and Alejo removing the knife from her body. He then faced the children and told them “they would be next,” court documents stated.

They fled the home with their mother in a vehicle and rushed her to the hospital. She later died from her injuries.

Alejo remained at the home and officers surrounded the house to call for him to exit.

When he exited the home, he was detained and taken to a local hospital.

He was discharged from the hospital Sunday and taken to the Glendale police station to be interviewed.

Court documents stated Alejo told police he had been dating the victim for about five months and moved in together. About two weeks ago, they decided to end their romantic relationship.

The victim met another person and it made him angry and jealous, according to his statement to police.

“He felt that if she was not going to be in a relationship with him, then he would not allow her to be in any relationship,” according to court documents.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Phoenix Police Screenshot)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police release video of struggle with burglary suspect before fatal shooting

The Phoenix Police Department has released video of a struggle with a burglary suspect who was eventually fatally shot earlier this month.

4 hours ago

(Gilbert Spectrum industrial park rendering)...

Delaney Penn

Graycor Construction selected as firm for next building at Gilbert Spectrum Industrial Park

PHOENIX– SunCap Property Group has selected a firm for construction of its next building at the Gilbert Spectrum Industrial Park. SunCap hired Graycor Construction Company as the design build contractor that is scheduled to begin this month. The building, called Building 3 is expected to take up 119,000 square feet of space located at McQueen […]

4 hours ago

Phoenix Police Department SUV. (Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, File)...

KTAR.com

Suspect injured after being shot by Phoenix police officer

Phoenix police are at the scene where an officer shot a suspect Monday night near 20th and Jackson streets. 

1 day ago

Mugshot of Sarah Freitas, a Maricopa County, Arizona, woman allegedly used a hospitalized woman's c...

KTAR.com

Valley woman accused of using hospitalized victim’s credit cards

A Valley woman allegedly charged $2,000 to the credit cards of a hospitalized woman who'd entrusted her, authorities said.

1 day ago

Dust storm...

KTAR.com

Dust storm rolls through parts of Maricopa, Pinal counties

A haboob is rolling through the Valley on Monday evening as storms pop up throughout Arizona.

1 day ago

Dust storm...

Sponsored Content by

A haboob is rolling through the Valley on Monday evening as storms pop up throughout Arizona.

Sponsored Articles

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Court documents: Glendale man accused of fatally stabbing ex ‘consumed’ by jealousy and anger