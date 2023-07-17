PHOENIX – Phoenix is expected to tie its record with an 18th consecutive day reaching at least 110 degrees on Monday – and meteorologists don’t see the streak ending anytime soon.

The National Weather Service forecast for Monday called for a high of 112 degrees. The mercury already reached 100 before 9 a.m.

The current hot streak, which is based on daily high temperatures recorded at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, started June 30. The 18-day record dates back to June 1974.

“Looks like we’re going to go into, most likely, 25 days … and probably continuing on past that, too,” Alex Young with the National Weather Service in Phoenix told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Monday morning.

Young said it would be highly unusual for an extreme weather record to be topped by such a large margin.

Another hot day (and week) ahead, with today expected to tie the record for Phoenix of most consecutive days of high temperatures reaching or exceeding 110 degrees at 18 days. The Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect through Friday evening. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/Jnmh9wgFnJ — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 17, 2023

“I don’t even know how to really put it into words. … It’s one thing to tie a record or break it by one, but it looks like we’re just going to completely shatter it,” he said.

Records pile up as Phoenix heat wave continues

The 110-plus streak isn’t the only record-setting event during the Valley’s unrelenting heat wave.

Phoenix set a record for July 15 when it hit 118 degrees on Saturday, which was the hottest day of the year so far.

Then on Monday, the Phoenix overnight low was a toasty 95 degrees, pushing the streak of daily lows in the 90s to a record eighth consecutive day. The previous mark of seven days was seen twice in 2020 and once in 2012.

The record longest number of days in a row with low temps in the 90s in Phoenix has been reached at 8 days! The low this morning at Sky Harbor was 95 degrees which breaks the previous record warm low of 93 degrees. #azwx pic.twitter.com/qdTgeJl2Jv — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 17, 2023

A record-long excessive heat warning for the Valley went into effect July 1 and has been extended multiple times. As of Monday, the 17th day of the warning, it was set to run through Friday, but it could be extended again. Previously, the Valley’s longest excessive heat warning ran for 10 days in June 2017.

The National Weather Service has been issuing excessive heat warnings since 2006 as a way to alert communities about potentially dangerous heat. They are based on several parameters, not just temperatures.

How to beat the Arizona heat

Too much time in the Arizona sun can lead to heat exhaustion, heat stroke and death.

Warning signs of heat-related illnesses can include heavy sweating, muscle cramps, weakness, headache and nausea.

Outdoor activities should be curtailed between sunrise and sunset during periods of excessive heat. People should also drink more water than usual and avoid sugary, caffeinated drinks, which dehydrate the body.

Per a city of Phoenix policy implemented to protect hikers and rescue crews, Camelback Mountain’s Echo Canyon and Cholla trails and all Piestewa Peak trails are closed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on days with excessive heat warnings.

During hot and humid weather, your body's ability to cool itself is challenged in ways you may not expect. Stay #WeatherReady by learning the symptoms of excessive heat exposure and the appropriate responses. https://t.co/gQ99KMYIvU #NIHHIS #HeatSafety @HeatGov pic.twitter.com/hHW2jft2FN — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 17, 2023

Dogs aren’t allowed on Phoenix trails when the temperature is in triple digits.

Planning agency Maricopa Association of Governments operates the regional Heat Relief Network annually from May 1 to Sept. 30. The program includes an interactive online map showing the location of more than 200 cooling centers, respite centers, hydration stations and collection sites.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

