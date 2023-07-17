Macayo’s Mexican Food new location is now open in Litchfield Park

PHOENIX– Macayo’s Mexican Food’s latest Valley location opened Monday in Litchfield Park.

The restaurant is located near Indian School Road and Jackrabbit Trail and is the brand’s 11th in metro Phoenix.

The new location will be open Sundays through Thursdays from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Happy hour is Mondays through Fridays from 3-6 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

“We are thrilled to bring Macayo’s to Litchfield Park and look forward to becoming immersed in this new and developing community,” says Nava Singam, owner and CEO of Kind Hospitality, the restaurant group that operates Macayo’s. “We aim to provide its residents and those of the surrounding area with high-quality delicious Mexican food and excellent dining experiences for years to come.”

The restaurant works hand in hand with Kind Hospitality, an organization that’s number one priority is to provide guests with the best possible customer service.

For more about this location, visit macayo.com/restaurants/litchfield-park/.

Macayo’s has been serving tasteful food since 1946, as the proud home of the original chimichanga.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.