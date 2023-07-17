Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Monster Jam returns to Glendale with event at State Farm Stadium

Jul 17, 2023

PHOENIX — Monster Jam will be back in Glendale this fall.

The event is happening on the weekend of Sept. 30 at State Farm Stadium.

World champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks will “tear up the dirt” in wide-open competitions of speed and skill, according to a press release.

Attendees can experience the Monster Jam Pit Party before the event where they can see trucks up close, meet the drivers and crews, get autographs, take pictures and participate in other family-friendly activities, the release said.

Monster Jam begins at 7 p.m. and the Pit Party will be open from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets, click here.

