PHOENIX — A Mexican national was sentenced Friday in federal court for possessing meth with the attempt to distribute.

Hector Fransico Ramirez-Roman, 39, of San Luis, Rio Colorado, Mexico, received nine years in prison, followed by four years of supervised release and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Authorities said Ramirez-Ramon was stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in May 2021, while crossing the U.S.-Mexico border driving his tractor-trailer loaded with cucumbers.

During an inspection of the vehicle, agents discovered the passenger-side gas tank was filled with a combination of gas and liquified meth.

Officials said more than 332 kilograms of meth which is approximately 1.3 million individual doses was removed from the gas tank.

Ramirez-Roman pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substances containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

The case was conducted by CBP, Homeland Security Investigations and the DEA.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.