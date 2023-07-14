PHOENIX — A man who claimed self-defense was arrested after a fatal shooting Wednesday evening outside a northwest Phoenix apartment complex, authorities said.

Ignacio Alvarez, 23, was booked into Maricopa County Jail on one count of second-degree murder after the incident. His bond was set at $100,000.

Officers responded around 6 p.m. to a shooting call in an apartment parking lot near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

They found Sixto Gomez-Zurito, 23, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Gomez-Zurito died after being taken to a a hospital.

Alvarez remained at the scene and talked to the responding officers. He admitted to shooting Gomez-Zurito but said it was in self-defense, according to court records.

Witnesses told police the suspect and victim were in a fight before the shooting, according to the probable cause statement for Alvarez’s arrest.

According to the witness account, Alvarez showed that he had a gun before the fight broke out. The handgun came out its holster while the men fought on the ground.

Alvarez allegedly picked up the weapon and shot the victim, who was seated on the ground.

He then put the gun in a car and waited for police, according to the probable cause statement.

The investigation is ongoing.

