3 metro Phoenix freeways to have closures over weekend

PHOENIX — Three metro Phoenix freeways will have closures over the weekend, according to state transportation officials.

Closures

In Tempe, U.S. 60 will be closed from Interstate 10 to the Loop 101 Price Freeway from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

The I-10 ramps to U.S. 60 will be closed.

Just north, the westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway will be closed from Loop 101 to Van Buren Street/52nd Street from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

Both Loop 101 ramps to westbound Loop 202, and the northbound Loop 101 ramp to eastbound Loop 202 will be closed.

In north Phoenix, northbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Union Hills Drive to Pinnacle Peak Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

The Loop 101 ramps to northbound I-17 and northbound I-17 on-ramps at Thunderbird, Greenway and Bell roads will also be closed.

Ramp closures

Several ramps will be closed in the East Valley from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

They are:

Westbound I-10 ramp to northbound State Route 143.

Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road.

Southbound SR 143 ramp to I-10.

Southbound SR 143 ramp on-ramp at University Drive.

