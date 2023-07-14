Dog Haus expanding to Chandler bringing ‘The Absolute Wurst’

PHOENIX — Craft casual gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept, Dog Haus, is opening its fourth Valley location in Chandler, the company announced Thursday.

Dog Haus said it’s bringing ‘The Absolute Wurst” Saturday, August 5, at the location near Chandler Blvd and Loop 101.

The restaurant is a 2,240-square-foot, custom-designed space and will feature a full bar with 24 rotating bears on tap. It will also serve the brand’s signature Hause Cocktails, according to a press release.

Franchisee owners Andi and Damon Ott are inviting the community for a day full of freebies on Aug. 5.

“We are thrilled to open the doors of our second Dog Haus location in the East Valley and can’t wait to continue our involvement in the community with our delicious all beef Haus Dogs, handcrafted proprietary Haus Sausages and Creekstone Farms Black Angus beef burgers,” Andi Ott said in the press release.

“Our team of both new and veteran employees are excited to be welcomed in Chandler. In addition to the great food and wide selection of craft beers, we have a wonderful dog-friendly patio for all your al fresco dining needs.”

Dog Haus Biergarten Chandler will open daily from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and from 8 a.m. to 2 am. Fridays and Saturdays

The restaurant will offer happy hour specials from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and on Sunday Fundays from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., according to the press release.

The restaurant has other locations in Downtown Phoenix, Tempe and Gilbert.

