Sushi Roku, ranked one of best restaurants in Phoenix metro, is closing its doors

Jul 13, 2023, 2:15 PM

Sushi Roku Scottsdale...

A look inside Sushi Roku in Scottsdale, Ariz. The restaurant's owner, Innovative Dining Group, announced it's closing the location at the end of July 2023 after 15 years of service. (Sushi Roku)

(Sushi Roku)

BY

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX —  The owner of Sushi Roku in Old Town Scottsdale announced Thursday the location will be shutting its doors at the end of the month after 15 years of service.

Innovative Dining Group said with the restaurant’s lease ending in July, it decided to focus on Sushi Roku’s other locations and pipeline expansion to other cities.

The Scottsdale location will close after dinner service on July 31, allowing the hotel’s ownership to take over the space and launch a new, all-day restaurant, retaining “much of the Sushi Roku staff,” according to an IDG press release.

IDG said they hope to return to the Valley and hope to be back someday with Sushi Roku and possibly its BOA Steakhouse brand.

Since the restaurant’s opening in 2008, it has received many awards, including “50 Best Restaurants in Phoenix” by Arizona Foothills Magazine and one of the “10 Best Sushi Restaurants in Metro Phoenix” by the Phoenix New Times.

 

Sushi Roku started in 1997 with a single location in Hollywood, California and expanded to open five additional locations throughout the years. With the Scottsdale location closing, there are only five locations currently open, four in Southern California and one in Las Vegas. However, IDG said two locations are under construction in Austin, Texas and Palo Alto, California.

