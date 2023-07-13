PHOENIX – Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone wants cooler heads to prevail while temperatures rise in metro Phoenix.

“In the summertime, we have longer days and people are just more active. … People are just out and about a little bit more and behaving sometimes in ways that they normally wouldn’t because they’re having too much of a good time,” Penzone told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News.

Penzone said the Valley’s extreme summer heat can affect how people act.

“The heat takes a toll, people get frustrated. … It just weighs on you a little bit heavier,” he said.

“My advice and counsel is just try to be patient and make good decisions, recognize that the heat will break you. I don’t care how tough you may think you are or how much you think you can handle it.”

Penzone singled out water safety as Valley residents flock to rivers and lakes for recreational activities, often with alcohol in the mix.

“We see a lot of folks hurt themselves or lose their lives just because they’re … not as cautious as they should be,” he said.

Penzone said the temperatures doesn’t have much impact within county jails, which are climate controlled with backup generators.

“The problem more so is just the volume increase in incarceration this time of year,” he said. “We’ll see a spike, and it’s just more to deal with.”

However, the deputies working outside while responding to calls and directing traffic while layered in gear can really feel the heat.

“I would just ask that people be cognizant when you see them out in the roadways, be cautious, be respectful, understand their job is extremely difficult and the equipment and everything that they’re carrying this time of year takes an absolute toll on their body,” Penzone said.

“So, they have to stay hydrated. They have to get inside whenever they can.”

