PHOENIX — A child is dead and an adult female is in extremely critical condition after an apartment caught on fire in Phoenix on Wednesday.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded before 1 p.m. to heavy black smoke and flames coming from a first floor apartment of a three story complex near 2nd Avenue and Bell Road, authorities said.

Firefighters established a water supply and entered the building for search and rescue. Crews were able to gain control of the fire and prevent it from spreading throughout the building.

The adult female was treated on scene and transported to a local burn center in extremely critical condition.

An adult male suffered lacerations after attempting to enter the burning apartment before the fire department arrived, authorities said.

Additionally, two firefighters were transported to the hospital for minor burns and are in stable condition.

The fire is under investigation and no other information was made available.

