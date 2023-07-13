PHOENIX — American rapper Playboi Carti will make a stop to the Valley on his global tour this fall.

Playboi Carti will bring his “Antagonist Tour” to Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Sept. 23.

This is his first headline tour since 2021, for his second album “Whole Lotta Red,” which sold 100,000 units and is his first No. 1 album, according to a press release.

The tour will also feature artists Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gang, which will be their first time hitting the road as the Opium Collective.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at noon Friday.

The last time Playboi Carti performed in the Valley was on his “King Vamp Tour” at the Mesa Amphitheatre in 2021, according to Setlist.fm.

The tour kicks off in Denver, Colo. in early September and will wrap up in Copenhagen, Denmark in December.

