ADOT plans to add 7 EV charging stations to state highways

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation announced Wednesday is adding seven state highway corridors to its planned network of electric vehicle charging stations

The new charging stations are expanding beyond the initial 2022 plan that focused on interstate highways.

The additional corridors are part of ADOT’s 2023 Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Deployment Plan Update, according to a press release.

The growing network of EV stations is part of $76.5 million in federal funding the state is eligible to receive through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program. NEVI encourages the adoption of electric vehicles as a viable alternative to gas power cars.

A nationwide network of publicly accessible and reliable fast chargers will reduce drivers’ concerns about EV range, according to the release.

To build a reliable statewide network of EV charging stations, the recommended plan is for them to be no more than 50 miles apart, according to ADOT.

Here are the recommended highways:

State Route 87 from Mesa to Payson

SR 260 from Payson to Show Low

SR 347 from just south of Phoenix to Maricopa

US 89 from Flagstaff to the Utah state line

SR 64 from Williams to the Grand Canyon

SR 95 from Quartzsite to Interstate 40

US 93 from Kingman to the Nevada state line

ADOT said it expects to add more highways and station locations to the charging network in 2024 and 2025 after working with stakeholders, seeking public input and evaluating a range of criteria.

