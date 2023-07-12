Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

ADOT plans to add 7 EV charging stations to state highways

Jul 12, 2023, 4:14 PM | Updated: 4:14 pm

EV plug in electric vehicle...

Arizona ranks relatively high among state when it comes to the rate of electric vehicle registrations, government data shows. But advocates say a hurdle to increased registrations, in Arizona and elsewhere, will be increasing the availability of charging stations. In this 2016, photo a car at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory is charged with solar-generated power. (U.S. Department of Energy)

(U.S. Department of Energy)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation announced Wednesday is adding seven state highway corridors to its planned network of electric vehicle charging stations

The new charging stations are expanding beyond the initial 2022 plan that focused on interstate highways.

The additional corridors are part of ADOT’s 2023 Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Deployment Plan Update, according to a press release.

RELATED STORIES

The growing network of EV stations is part of $76.5 million in federal funding the state is eligible to receive through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program. NEVI encourages the adoption of electric vehicles as a viable alternative to gas power cars.

A nationwide network of publicly accessible and reliable fast chargers will reduce drivers’ concerns about EV range, according to the release.

To build a reliable statewide network of EV charging stations, the recommended plan is for them to be no more than 50 miles apart, according to ADOT.

Here are the recommended highways:

  • State Route 87 from Mesa to Payson
  • SR 260 from Payson to Show Low
  • SR 347 from just south of Phoenix to Maricopa
  • US 89 from Flagstaff to the Utah state line
  • SR 64 from Williams to the Grand Canyon
  • SR 95 from Quartzsite to Interstate 40
  • US 93 from Kingman to the Nevada state line

ADOT said it expects to add more highways and station locations to the charging network in 2024 and 2025 after working with stakeholders, seeking public input and evaluating a range of criteria.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Twitter Photo/Glendale Police Department)...

Wills Rice

Glendale Police Department awarded DUI education and enforcement grant

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety partnered with Glendale police for their commitment to traffic safety and collision reductions.

16 hours ago

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo)...

Wills Rice

MCSO seeks help in finding suspect that sexually assaulted minor in Mesa

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a man that sexually assaulted a minor on Sunday in Mesa.

16 hours ago

Kevin Stone

Arizona Supt. Tom Horne thinks transgender sports case will end up at Supreme Court

Tom Horne says he’ll go to the U.S. Supreme Court, if needed, to defend an Arizona law that bans transgender girls from participating in school sports.

16 hours ago

Mugshot of Pamela O’Guinn, an Arizona woman was sentenced to five years in prison for impersonati...

Kevin Stone

Arizona woman gets prison sentence for impersonating nurse practitioner

An Arizona woman who pretended to be a nurse practitioner, and even wrote prescriptions, was sentenced to five years in state prison.

16 hours ago

Mugshot of Larry Hall, a 71-year-old man who was arrested after he allegedly shot a man to death at...

KTAR.com

71-year-old man accused of murder after fatal shooting at Phoenix park

A man in his 70s was arrested after he allegedly shot a man to death at a Phoenix park Tuesday morning, authorities said.

16 hours ago

broomhead talks with former FBI agents...

Mike Broomhead

Amazing Arizonans: 2 former FBI agents, who are married, share captivating stories

In this edition of Amazing Arizonans, two former FBI agents, who are also married, discuss their captivating stories.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

ADOT plans to add 7 EV charging stations to state highways