PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a man that sexually assaulted a minor on Sunday in Mesa.

Around 5 p.m., the suspect followed the female victim on foot near Adobe Road and Ellis Street and sexually assaulted her, authorities said.

MCSO is seeking any information that can assist in identifying the suspect.

No other information was made available as this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information or tips should forward them to the MCSO Tips line at 602-876-8477 and reference report # IR23-015214.

