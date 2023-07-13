Serrano’s unveils fast casual concept at Tempe location: Pronto

PHOENIX — The owners of East Valley Sonoran-style restaurant chain Serrano’s are opening a new fast-casual Mexican food concept at its Tempe location.

Pronto by Serrano’s will have its grand opening event Friday and Saturday at its location near Rural and Guadalupe roads.

The restaurant was named after a business Stephanie Serrano operated near St. Louis before she died from breast cancer in 2019.

Serrano’s Mexican Restaurants was launched by the Serrano family in 1979 and has four locations in Chandler, Mesa and Queen Creek.

Now being passed to the fourth generation of the family, the Tempe location was once the site of the second Serrano’s restaurant that opened in 1985. The family closed the restaurant in November 2020 to spread employees to other locations due to staffing challenges, according to a Phoenix Business Journal report.

The location has been under remodeling since its closing for the new concept, which features over-the-counter service.

The restaurant’s menu will offer build-your-own combos featuring burritos, nachos, salad bowls and will also include many Serrano’s staples at a lower price point.

“With our customizable menu options, our customers have an array of meal options to choose from that are served up fast just the way they like it,” Ric Serrano, CEO of Serrano’s Mexican Restaurants, said in a press release.

“With Arizona State University a few miles up the road and numerous local businesses and busy families in the area, we hope our new fast-casual concept is appealing to both lunch and dinner crowds.”

Pronto General Manager Sarah Serrano Licht said they are thrilled to open their doors and reveal the new concept.

“It took us much longer than planned due mainly to pandemic-related delays, but we look forward to welcoming back our loyal Tempe customers and hopefully attracting a new generation of Serrano’s fans with Pronto,” she said in the press release.

