Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona State University, Applied Materials partner to create $270M Materials-to-Fab Center

Jul 13, 2023, 4:05 AM | Updated: 5:52 am

ASU research Park...

Arizona State University Research Park (Arizona State University Research Park Facebook page)

(Arizona State University Research Park Facebook page)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Arizona State University and Applied Materials, Inc. announced Tuesday they are partnering to create a shared research, development and prototyping facility.

The $270 million facility, the Materials-to-Fab Center, will be located in the university’s MacroTEchnology Works building at ASU Research Park in Tempe.

Sally Morton, executive vice president of knowledge enterprise at ASU, said Applied Materials has been a close partner with the university for some time.

“This is really a deepening of our alliance with Applied Materials, one of the leading semiconductor companies in the world as you’ll know,” Morton said in an interview with KTAR News 92.3 FM Tuesday.

RELATED STORIES

ASU President Michael Crow said the partnership will take things to a new level.

“But what is more important than the partnership is what it will do for the industry and the country. This is the beginning of a reconfiguration of the way to accelerate discovery and translational research outcomes in response to real-world challenges and the development of next-generational processes, materials, equipment and workforce,” Crow said in a press release.

Bridging the gap

The MTF Center will provide students and faculty with opportunities for hands-on learning and research on the same 300mm equipment used in leading-edge production fabs, according to a press release.

Morton said she thinks the center is a crucial step forward not just for ASU and Applied Materials, but for the state of Arizona, the entire southwest region and the Valley.

“There’s an incredible energy and a focus now here in the Valley on semiconductors, particularly with the new fabrications facilities being built by Intel and TSMC and along with those fabrication facilities, all the suppliers and other semiconductor startups and so on here in the Valley,” she said.

“But what’s been missing is really a bridge from research and development which occurs in the university all the way to prototyping and fabrication.”

Morton said the center provides a place where faculty, students, large industry partners and small startup companies can come together and do work on the next generation of semiconductors and microelectronics.

MTF will allow the state to contribute to the economic stability of the U.S. and the country’s national security, she said.

Applied Materials contributed state-of-the-art tools, and machines that can produce microelectronic chips which allow people who don’t have access to the tools to use them.

“They are faculty at Arizona State University, but also at our sister universities across the state; University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University, also our students,” Morton said.

Experience with the machinery will make students “incredibly salable” to companies who have concerns about workforce development, she said.

What to know about MTF

Design of the MTC Center has started and the lab is expected to be operational within two years.

The project is supported by the following investments:

  • $30 million from the Arizona Commerce Authority
  • $17 million from ASU
  • $25 million in Arizona New Economy Initiative funding and bonds.
  • $200 million from Applied Materials including capital investments, equipment operation and maintenance and research and scholarship funding.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Balin Overstolz-McNair contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(LumberjAxes photo)...

Wills Rice

LumberjAxes to open new restaurant, bar in Tempe Marketplace

LumberjAxes, a 13,000 square-foot restaurant, bar, and sporting venue destination inside Tempe Marketplace, is opening on Friday.

6 hours ago

Playboi Carti...

Brandon Gray

Playboi Carti announces ‘Antagonist’ tour stop in Glendale

PHOENIX – Rapper Playboi Carti is bringing his global tour to the Valley. The “Antagonist” Tour will be making a stop on Sept. 23 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale. This is his first headline tour since 2021, for his second album, “Whole Lotta Red,” which sold 100,000 units, received 160 million global streams within […]

6 hours ago

Pronto by Serrano's entree menu...

Brandon Gray

Serrano’s unveils fast casual concept at Tempe location: Pronto

The owners of East Valley Sonoran-style restaurant chain Serrano's are opening a new fast-casual Mexican food concept at its Tempe location.

6 hours ago

(Phoenix Fire Department Photo)...

Wills Rice

Child dead, woman in extremely critical condition after Phoenix apartment fire

A child is dead and an adult female is in extremely critical condition after an apartment caught on fire in Phoenix on Wednesday.

1 day ago

The Stockton Hill Fire near Kingman in northwestern Arizona forced evacuations in July 2023....

KTAR.com

Stockton Hill Fire in northwestern Arizona 90% contained, officials say

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said the Stockton Hill fire in northwestern Arizona is 90% contained at 589 acres.

1 day ago

Men look at Kubota tractors at a dealer in Uniontown, Pa., on Friday, June 9, 2023. On Wednesday, t...

Associated Press

From airfares to used cars to groceries, slowing US inflation eases pressure on households

After two years of painfully high prices, inflation in the United States has reached its lowest point in more than two years — 3% in June compared with a year earlier.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Arizona State University, Applied Materials partner to create $270M Materials-to-Fab Center