3 Arizona Lottery players hit big prizes, including $1M jackpot

PHOENIX — Three Arizona Lottery tickets hit big prizes in recent days, including one for a seven-figure jackpot in the Valley, lottery officials said.

A ticket for Saturday’s The Pick game sold at the Albertson’s at Deer Valley Road and 83rd Avenue in Peoria matched all six numbers – 10, 11, 24, 34, 37 and 38 – to hit the $1 million jackpot.

It was the second time in a week a player for The Pick hit the jackpot. In last Monday’s drawing, a ticket sold at a grocery store in Queen Creek hit the $2.9 million jackpot.

A Mega Millions ticket sold at a QuikTrip near Buckeye Road and Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway in Phoenix for a $10,000 win that was boosted by the 3X Megaplier bonus to make $30,000.

The ticket matched four of the five numbers drawn (8, 10, 17, 55 and 66) plus the red Megaball of 3.

The Megaball jackpot went unclaimed Friday, pushing the game’s top prize to an estimated $480 million for the next drawing on Tuesday.

Outside of the Valley, a $50,000 winner for Powerball was sold at a Last Stop Travel Center in White Hills, north of Kingman.

The ticket in Saturday’s drawing matched four of the five numbers drawn (7, 23, 24, 32 and 43) plus the red Powerball of 18.

The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $675 million for Monday’s drawing.

Arizona Lottery winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

