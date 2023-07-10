Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

3 Arizona Lottery players hit big prizes, including $1M jackpot

Jul 10, 2023, 1:02 PM

(Arizona Lottery, AP and Getty Images File Photos)...

(Arizona Lottery, AP and Getty Images File Photos)

(Arizona Lottery, AP and Getty Images File Photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Three Arizona Lottery tickets hit big prizes in recent days, including one for a seven-figure jackpot in the Valley, lottery officials said.

A ticket for Saturday’s The Pick game sold at the Albertson’s at Deer Valley Road and 83rd Avenue in Peoria matched all six numbers – 10, 11, 24, 34, 37 and 38 – to hit the $1 million jackpot.

It was the second time in a week a player for The Pick hit the jackpot. In last Monday’s drawing, a ticket sold at a grocery store in Queen Creek hit the $2.9 million jackpot.

A Mega Millions ticket sold at a QuikTrip near Buckeye Road and Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway in Phoenix for a $10,000 win that was boosted by the 3X Megaplier bonus to make $30,000.

RELATED STORIES

The ticket matched four of the five numbers drawn (8, 10, 17, 55 and 66) plus the red Megaball of 3.

The Megaball jackpot went unclaimed Friday, pushing the game’s top prize to an estimated $480 million for the next drawing on Tuesday.

Outside of the Valley, a $50,000 winner for Powerball was sold at a Last Stop Travel Center in White Hills, north of Kingman.

The ticket in Saturday’s drawing matched four of the five numbers drawn (7, 23, 24, 32 and 43) plus the red Powerball of 18.

The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $675 million for Monday’s drawing.

Arizona Lottery winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona's Secretary of State Adrian Fontes...

SuElen Rivera

Arizona Secretary of State’s office subpoenaed in Jan. 6 probe

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes confirmed Friday that his office was subpoenaed by Jan. 6 special counsel.

13 hours ago

A hiker pauses during her hike early Monday, July 10, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. Forecasted tempera...

Kevin Stone

Excessive heat warning extended again, will be longest ever in metro Phoenix

As metro Phoenix's unrelenting heat wave continues, the Valley's ongoing excessive heat warning has been extended to a record length.

13 hours ago

The city of Phoenix, Arizona, will go to court Monday, July 10, 2023, to prove it has met a deadlin...

Associated Press

Phoenix heads to court for Zone homeless encampment lawsuit

The city of Phoenix will go to court Monday to prove it has met a deadline to clear a large homeless encampment.

13 hours ago

fire in the mountains near Globe...

KTAR.com

US 60 north of Globe reopens after dayslong closure due to Flying V Fire

The U.S. 60 between Globe and Show Low has reopened following a dayslong closure due to the Flying V Fire, authorities said.

13 hours ago

Downtown Phoenix skyline...

Balin Overstolz McNair

Real estate expert: Phoenix allowing guesthouses on existing properties ‘a good move’

The City of Phoenix has moved forward with a plan that will allow “auxiliary dwelling units,” commonly known as guesthouses, to be added to existing properties with a single-family home.

13 hours ago

a woman protects herself from sun exposure by using an umbrella...

SuElen Rivera

As heat is expected to linger in Phoenix, here’s how to stay safe

As a heat wave drags on, staying cool, hydrated and informed is the best safeguard for getting through the scorching summer in metro Phoenix.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

3 Arizona Lottery players hit big prizes, including $1M jackpot