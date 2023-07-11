Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Watch out for home moving scam that holds luggage hostage, attorney general says

Jul 11, 2023, 4:25 AM

Hostage loads are scams, attorney general says...

(STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images photo)

(STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Hostage loads can turn a home move into a living nightmare.

Relocating Arizonans should look out for unscrupulous moving companies that use bait and switch tactics, according to a Monday announcement from Attorney General Kris Mayes’ office.

Hostage load scams lure people in with low moving prices. A homeowner might welcome a company into their home, expecting the workers to load their furniture into their truck and relocate everything as promised.

However, hostage load scams pull the rug out from under customers. Instead of moving the furniture, the moving company jacks up their prices.

RELATED STORIES

If the homeowner doesn’t pay the heightened fees, the company refuses to give back the furniture until they pay. Sometimes, the mover will drive away with the truck full of belongings, according to the attorney general’s office.

Hostage loads are illegal

Arizona’s Hostage Load Law, which forbids moving companies from refusing to deliver or unload luggage unless people pay up or comply with other demands. Former Gov. Doug Ducey signed the bill into law back in 2017.

“Movers who unlawfully take consumers’ property hostage are essentially thieves masquerading as movers,” Mayes said in a Monday statement.

People dealing with movers who refuse to unload their property — and who aren’t complying with the Hostage Load Law — should reach out to local law enforcement, she said.

“Get moving quotes in writing. Before moving, obtain at least three written estimates,” Mayes said. “In-state moves are usually based on hourly charges.”

Victims of consumer fraud can file a complaint with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Governor Katie Hobbs $19 million grant to help crime victims...

Serena O'Sullivan

Governor Katie Hobbs grants $19 million to help victims of crime

Governor Katie Hobbs announced a $19 million grant to help crime victims through the Victim of Crime Act’s Crime Victims Fund on Monday.

4 hours ago

Island Fin Poke Co., a fast-casual chain that specializes in Hawaiian-style poke, will make its Ari...

KTAR.com

Island Fin Poke Co. in Gilbert offering free bowls to celebrate Arizona debut

Island Fin Poke Co., a Florida-based fast-casual chain that specializes in Hawaiian-style poke, will make its Arizona debut this weekend with free bowls.

4 hours ago

Chevelon Butte wind farm...

Serena O'Sullivan

Gov. Hobbs to celebrate $267M kickoff of wind farm in north Arizona

The AES Corporation, an energy giant, invested $267 million into the Chevelon Butte wind farm. Gov. Hobbs will celebrate phase one's start.

1 day ago

Photo of a homeless encampment in Phoenix. Six Arizona jurisdictions were awarded nearly $20 millio...

KTAR.com

Scottsdale to continue assisting homeless seniors, families with new grant

A state grant will allow the city of Scottsdale to continue assisting homeless seniors and families, the city announced Thursday. 

1 day ago

homeless encampment lawsuit...

Associated Press

Phoenix heads to court for Zone homeless encampment lawsuit

While in court for the homeless encampment lawsuit, city officials said they needed more time to clear the area and stop future tent setup.

1 day ago

Glendale police vehicle...

KTAR.com

Teen in critical condition after shooting at Westgate, Glendale police says

Police are responding to the scene of an incident Monday at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Watch out for home moving scam that holds luggage hostage, attorney general says