PHOENIX — A huge blaze consumed two west Phoenix homes Sunday morning, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at around 6:30 a.m., according to Captain Scott Douglas.

They found a large fire burning near one of the home’s garages, he said. Flames were spreading to a neighboring house.

“Firefighters quickly went to work, extending hose lines to both fires and overcoming large debris piles,” Douglas said in a statement.

Although fire officials extinguished the flames, the damage was done. Twelve residents of both homes have been displaced. The Red Cross is helping them find shelter, Douglas said.

The fire didn’t injure any of the residents; they were able to escape in time, officials said.

However, the fire scorched one firefighter. The flames burned his arms, but the damage isn’t life-threatening; it’s a minor burn injury, Douglas said.

The firefighter is in stable condition and was transported to a local hospital for further treatment, Douglas said.

Investigators with the Phoenix Fire Department are still looking into the incident.

