ARIZONA NEWS

Bobcat stuck in car engine compartment after crash near Gila Bend

Jul 8, 2023, 4:15 PM | Updated: 4:59 pm

ARIZONA — A bobcat used up one of its nine lives in a car crash Friday afternoon.

A driver hit the wild animal on his way to work in Gila Bend, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

“He didn’t know he hit the bobcat until he parked his car and heard some noise under the hood,” the office announced on Facebook.

“He looked under the hood and saw two eyeballs looking at him.”

Law enforcement officials from District 2, which covers Gila Bend, Tonopah, the southwest areas of the Phoenix metropolitan area and other communities, arrived to help.

Workers from the Arizona Game and Fish Department also showed up to help.

Working together, the team sedated the bobcat and removed it from the engine compartment, officials said.

They released the bobcat, which had no injuries, into the wild.

Officials said, “District 2 is still the wild, wild west!”

