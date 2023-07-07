Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Missing Sedona man appears to fall to death

Jul 7, 2023, 4:00 PM | Updated: 4:22 pm

Body Recovered Sedona AZ...

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office has recovered the body of a 38-year-old man in Sedona. (Facebook Photo/Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

(Facebook Photo/Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A hiker’s body is being recovered after being reported missing earlier in the week.

The 38-year-old man from Sedona has not been identified publicly by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office until he is returned to his family.

The YCSO took a welfare check after the victim didn’t show up for work, which was considered “unusual,” according to a report released Friday. The man’s roommate said he was an active hiker and his car was later found at the Bell Rock parking lot in Sedona.

RELATED STORIES

Upon arrival, authorities pinged the man’s cell phone and found he was in the area, but concern grew when he had not surfaced by that evening. An Arizona Department of Public Safety Ranger helicopter was enlisted, but darkness made it difficult to conduct a search.

The Back Country Search and Rescue Search Dog Unit and Verde Search and Rescue conducted a search Friday at 6 a.m. The Verde team was able to get high on the mountain and search down into the mountain when it spotted something. After hiking down, they found the missing hiker. The section he was in was, according to the report, “extremely technical” and appears the victim slipped and fell to his death.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Cottonwood AZ Infant dies...

Stephen Gugliociello

Cottonwood infant dies after car seat hit by car

Yavapai County Sheriffs Office deputies responded to a 911 call on Western Drive on Thursday on reports of an infant being run over. 

19 hours ago

Domestic violence shelter adds pet park...

Serena O'Sullivan

Domestic violence shelter adds pet park to help abuse survivors with animals

A local shelter for domestic violence survivors upgraded its Phoenix location with a pet-friendly park so victims can stay with their animals.

19 hours ago

most expensive Peoria home luxury tour 2023...

Serena O'Sullivan

Peoria’s most expensive home hits the market with $6 million price tag

Realtors are throwing an invite-only party to celebrate their role in listing the expensive Peoria home, which is selling for $6 million.

19 hours ago

The city of Phoenix is creating a specialty court to handle certain cases involving people experien...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix creates specialty court for people experiencing homelessness

The city of Phoenix is creating a specialty court to handle certain cases involving people experiencing homelessness.

19 hours ago

glendale-az-police-animal-wrangling...

Stephen Gugliociello

Glendale Police run down loose goats, mule in the streets

Glendale Police received a call on Saturday that two goats were in the road near 80th and Glendale avenues.

19 hours ago

File photo of a Phoenix police crime scene. The two people whose bodies were found in a south Phoen...

KTAR.com

Police cite murder-suicide in deaths of 2 people in south Phoenix apartment

The two people whose bodies were found in a south Phoenix apartment Monday night apparently died in a murder-suicide incident.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Missing Sedona man appears to fall to death