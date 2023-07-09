Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

KIM KOMANDO

I’m a tech expert and these are the 3 things I’m asked all the time

Jul 9, 2023, 5:00 AM

two girls on their cellphones on the sidewalk...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Kim Komando's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

You don’t need to spend money on new gadgets to get access to some great features.

Sometimes all you need is a little help learning something new. Check out these clever ways to get more out of your Amazon Echo and Alexa.

Have an iPhone? Tap back is one of the most useful features, and most people have never even heard of it. Now you have.

Keep going on your tech know-how journey with my answers to three common questions. Share these with your friends and family and you don’t even have to give me credit.

“Is there a better way to share something online than screenshotting?”

It depends, but if you’re looking to share a website but you want your recipient to get to an exact spot, you can! This way they don’t have to hunt for the info you’re trying to send and they can save the page for later.

Want to share a specific section of a webpage?

  • In Google Chrome, highlight the text, then choose “Copy link to highlight.”
  • Paste in that link, and it’ll send your recipient right to that spot.

You can do the same with YouTube vids

Try this if you want to share a specific moment in a longer video. So useful!

  • Find the video you want and scroll to the time you want to share.
  • Right-click and select Copy video URL at current time.
  • You can also click the Share button and check the Start at box. Enter the time you want, then click Copy.

Here are five more YouTube tricks everyone should know.

“Can I read texts without the person who sent them knowing?”

For whatever reason, you don’t want the person who sent it to know you’ve read it. I’ve got your back.

Option 1: Enable notifications on your phone. This way, when a message comes in, you’ll see the entire thing on your home screen — or just enough to know what it’s about without opening it.

Option 2: Here’s an option that doesn’t require any settings changes. Once you get a text, immediately put your phone in airplane mode, then turn off Wi-Fi. This totally cuts off the internet. You can still look at the message, but there’s no way for a read receipt to be sent.

Whatever messaging app you use, make sure the option called read receipts is off.

“How do I get Google to stop showing me pics of my ex?”

The same goes for Facebook. They love to remind us of the past. It stinks when that memory is something you’d rather forget.

Did you know you can hide photos from showing up? You’re not removing them — just hiding them from view.

On Facebook:

  • Open Facebook on your phone and tap the three-line menu icon.
  • Tap Memories, then the gear icon.
  • You can choose to get notifications for All Memories, Highlights (special videos and collections, as deemed by Facebook) or None.
  • Under Hide Memories, you can tap People or Dates to hide memories that involve people and dates you’d rather not see.

On Google:

  • Open the Google Photos app on your phone, choose your Google account and tap Photos settings.
  • Choose Memories, Hide people and pets. Select from the profiles listed to hide photos or videos individually.

While you’re at it: Get all the interior pics of your house off real estate sites. Think of it as a virtual blueprint for would-be thieves. Here’s how.

Stay ahead of the tech game and keep your knowledge razor-sharp!

Try my award-winning podcast, “Kim Komando Today!” Join me for a power-packed 30 minutes of tech news, valuable tips, and engaging callers from across the country, just like you.

PODCAST PICK: Voice authentication hacked, YouTube’s psych tricks & erase photos easily

Plus, I talked to an IT pro laid off from the public school system due to budget cuts. He needs help finding a new gig. The reason your real flight reservation could be a scam, Amazon launches a small biz network, and the one place you shouldn’t use WD-40.

Check out my podcast “Kim Komando Today” on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast player.

Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts. Just search for my last name, “Komando.”

Sound like a tech pro, even if you’re not! Award-winning popular host Kim Komando is your secret weapon. Listen on 425+ radio stations or get the podcast. And join over 400,000 people who get her free 5-minute daily email newsletter.

Kim Komando

AI toys for kids are coming soon as of 2023...

Kim Komando

Teddy Bears with AI: Cool, creepy or a true security risk?

Tired parents could soon rely on a teddy bear with AI features to read a bedtime story to their child. Here's how AI toys for kids work.

6 days ago

Stylish man holding smartphone digital detox...

Kim Komando

Ready for a digital detox? Follow these steps to stay off your phone this summer

We use our phones all the time. It can be hard to take a digital detox — unless you use this detailed guide for iPhone and Android users.

7 days ago

file photo of computer mouse next to keyboard...

Kim Komando

7 things you didn’t know your computer mouse can do

It’s hard to imagine a desktop computer without a mouse. Like keyboards, these little peripherals have shortcuts.

13 days ago

person holding phone with TiKTok displayed as app on screen...

Kim Komando

How security pros use TikTok without handing over personal data to China

If you still want to use TikTok, here are ways that you can without handing over all your information to communist China.

14 days ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Kim Komando

Wait, what? 5 amazing things you don’t know your phone can do

Phones were once primarily used for calls and texting, but nowadays they can be used for various reasons. Read more to learn what yours can do.

20 days ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Kim Komando

Read this before signing up for Amazon Clinic

Looking for a cheaper way to get health care? An affordable option is Amazon Clinic, but can you trust it with your health information? Read more to find out.

21 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

I’m a tech expert and these are the 3 things I’m asked all the time